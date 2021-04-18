Watch now: Frank Lloyd Wright school building getting an upgrade for more events and programming

Repair work

The work on the building includes rebuilding the chimney, repairing wooden window sashes outside and water damage inside, and giving it a new roof to prevent leaks. To bring the cinder-block building back to its original look, cedar shingles will be used on the sloped parts of the roof and the interior will get a fresh coat of paint. The flat roof will also get a new membrane to prevent further leaking. The foundation also was jacked up after years of settling.

Nearly half of the project is being paid for from a $90,200 Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Federal and state tax credits account for $30,000 of the work and so far, $15,000 has been raised from private donations, an effort that continues.

“This stretch of highway runs through a scenic part of rural Wisconsin and draws travelers from around the world who come to learn more about visionary architect Frank Lloyd Wright and the landscapes that inspired him,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC’s secretary and CEO. “Opening the historic Wyoming Valley School for tours and events will draw even more visitors and allow new generations to experience the area’s rich cultural heritage.”

Building history