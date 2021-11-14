Watch now: Finish in sight for complete restoration of 1385 locomotive for Mid-Continent Railway Museum

“Your opportunity to rebuild an engine like this is pretty unique,” said Huttenburg, a retired attorney. “But everybody up at the museum is just really interested in getting this thing back.”

Then, a pandemic

When the boiler arrived in September 2019, the locomotive was rolled out of its quarters so a 100-ton crane could lift the boiler into place. That turned out to be the last large public event as COVID-19 hit six months later.

But despite the lockdowns, the progress on the locomotive’s restoration has been steady over the past two years and is now entering a more aggressive phase as Steve Roudebush said he is now dedicating more of his time to the project and putting some of his other jobs on the back burner.

The boiler has been fitted to the chassis and mounted to the saddles with custom bolts and fittings. It includes on the rear of the boiler steel plates that allow the boiler to slide up to three quarters of an inch as the boiler expands when it is heated. Rocker grates, used to dump ash and fire out of the fire box, were installed last week, while throttle valves, exhaust nozzles, pistons and air compressors are either finished or more than halfway toward completion.

Installing the ash pan is one of the next tasks on the never-ending list of tasks.