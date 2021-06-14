Watch now: Explosion, large fire at chemical plant near Rockford, Illinois, prompts evacuation of area

An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois, on Monday morning has resulted in a mandatory evacuation within a one-mile radius of the plant, according to reports from the Rockford-area community near the Wisconsin border.
The Associated Press said emergency crews rushed to the scene of the 7:30 a.m. fire that followed the explosion at the Chemtool chemical plant, and the large flames caused heavy smoke to fill the air in the area. The company manufactures lubricants, grease products and other fluids, and says it is the largest manufacturer of grease in the Americas.
WIFR, the CBS station in Rockford, reported that multiple fire departments were called to 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton.
At 8:46 a.m., the Rockton Police Department posted an alert, warning that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of the plant. It told people to evacuate homes and businesses, and to await further instructions.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and in a statement Chemtool said: “We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for. Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community."
Trisha Diduch, the planning and development administrator for Rockton, said she estimates about 1,000 people are affected by the evacuation order and the downtown area, which is just about a mile from the plant, is being evacuated. The order is for a 1-mile radius, she said.
The company said it will share additional details as they're known.
“We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions," it said.
Investigators with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Chicago were heading to the scene and expected to issue a statement later Monday, spokeswoman Rachel Bassler said. They were coordinating with the Illinois EPA, which also was sending a team, according to spokeswoman Kim Biggs.
Rockton is located in Winnebago County, about 95 northwest of Chicago.
