Watch Now: Dane Dances steps out back to the Monona Terrace

Monona Terrace (copy)
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE

The 23rd annual Dane Dances series returned to the Monona Terrace on Friday, with people dancing the night away to salsa music and other grooves. 

The event series will last through every weekend in August from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Friday, musical talent featured the Latin Pride Orquesta and Eddie Butts Band. 

