Watch now: Dane County, Madison 'light the night' to honor residents who died from COVID-19
Watch now: Dane County, Madison 'light the night' to honor residents who died from COVID-19

Dane County and the city of Madison held a "light the night" memorial Monday to honor the residents who have died from COVID-19. 

Rows of police, fire and emergency vehicles from across the county filled a parking lot at the Alliant Energy Center as the sun set. Personnel from the agencies illuminated the night by activating their emergency lights for 27 minutes — one minute for every 10 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A total of 273 county residents had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the county. 

The lights were a tribute to those lives, along with their families and the public health workers who cared for them. 

LIGHT THE NIGHT

Family and friends of Dane County Deputy Rick Treadwell, who died in August of COVID-19 at age 61, gather Monday evening at the Alliant Energy Center during a "Light the Night" tribute in honor of lives lost to the pandemic. Some 273 people have died from the coronavirus in the county and 6,412 statewide. 
Janel Heinrich, left, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, with her son, Eli, 8, look on as emergency vehicles turn on their lights during "Light the Night" tribute in honor of the victims of COVID-19 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison Monday. 
Emergency vehicle lights are turned on during "Light the Night" tribute in honor of the victims of COVID-19 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison Monday. 
Emergency vehicle lights are turned on during "Light the Night" tribute in honor of the victims of COVID-19 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison Monday. 
Emergency vehicle lights are turned on during "Light the Night" tribute in honor of the victims of COVID-19 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison Monday. 
