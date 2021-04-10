Watch now: Dane County Farmers' Market kicks off season at Alliant Energy Center

UW-Madison graduate student Ceci Moffett didn't get the chance to check out the Dane County Farmers' Market last year after moving from Texas for school.
So when the opportunity presented itself Saturday, she showed up at the Alliant Energy Center with a short shopping list — just honey — and enthusiasm to see what vendors were offering on the first weekend market of the season.
"I was just excited," Moffett said. "I've been waiting for it to come back."
Three dozen vendors set up tents and tables in a parking lot of the county-owned complex on Madison's South Side, selling tomato plants, jams, eggs, candied jalapeños and baked goods, as couples strolled past the stalls and parents pulled children in foldable Radio Flyer wagons.
The cherished tradition drew seasoned shoppers and out-of-town visitors, while farmers and vendors expressed appreciation for the chance to chat up and sell directly to customers again.
Living close to the Capitol, Eric Niemeyer said he was a regular to the Saturday farmers' market on the Square. But with COVID-19 currently preventing the popular event from returning Downtown yet, he said he was glad to support the local farmers at the temporary location.
"The opportunity to come out here and check everything out on foot once again is very exciting," he said.
Usually a shopper of produce, Niemeyer didn't expect to find much on Saturday given the season, but he was leaving the Alliant Energy Center with frost spinach, mushrooms and bread.
"I'm glad to see a lot of people here," he said.
Kat Cohen was in Madison with her husband, Kyle, from Chicago celebrating her birthday on Friday.
"I recently got fully vaccinated and wanted to kind of get out and about, it's been awhile," she said. "We wanted to get out of Chicago and do some things that weren't pandemic-related."
As for the rest of the weekend trip, Kat said the couple planned to "take advantage of the cheese curds, the awesome beer you guys have here, just kind of enjoy spring in Madison."
The fresh cheese curds from Farmer Johns' Cheese was a hot item, selling out by mid-morning, said "Farmer John" Dougherty. It was difficult to anticipate how busy the foot traffic would be Saturday, he said, as there was initially a threat of showers for the morning.
But the weather largely held out with the exception of occasional raindrops.
Last year, the Dane County Farmers' Market opened in August for in-person shopping on Willow Island, which Dougherty said could get muddy in the rain.
Relocating to a parking lot outside the Exhibition Hall to start the season brings the benefit of free, immediate parking for market-goers, he said, but the typical Saturday market on the Square offers more things for shoppers to do in the immediate area.
"After all we've been through, it was a great market," Dougherty said. "Hopefully this trend continues."
Jamie Bugel, co-manager of the market, directed traffic at the main entrance of the Alliant Energy Center, which was buzzing with activity Saturday morning as COVID-19 testing and vaccinations were underway at the New Holland Pavilion and a spa, hot tub and sauna sale was taking place in the arena.
Bugel said the market has secured the parking lot spot through at least mid-June with a return to Downtown possible later this year. On Wednesdays, the Dane County Farmers' Market offers a drive-thru option to pick up pre-ordered items for people who can't make or aren't comfortable attending the in-person weekend market.
At the Fungi Farmers stall, the medicinal mushroom extract tinctures were a "very popular product," said Joe Landis, along with a four-blend mushroom seasoning.
Sweet Street Bakery's Julie Winkelman said the New Glarus-based business sold out of its signature whoopie pies early on, leaving nearly bare display cases by mid-morning.
Future Fruit Farm out of Ridgeway brought organic apples, ciders and butters, having sold products at the Dane County Farmers' Market for 30 years, said Selena Warsaw-Lane.
She said she felt more people supported buying local last year as they examined pandemic-disrupted food systems.
"We do more fall fruits, so you never know what the spring market is going to bring, if people are still feeling like apples and pears, but it's been pretty good today," Warsaw-Lane said. "It's really been encouraging to see so many people come out."
PHOTOS: FIRST DAY OF THE DANE COUNTY FARMERS' MARKET