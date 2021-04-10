Watch now: Dane County Farmers' Market kicks off season at Alliant Energy Center

Usually a shopper of produce, Niemeyer didn't expect to find much on Saturday given the season, but he was leaving the Alliant Energy Center with frost spinach, mushrooms and bread.

"I'm glad to see a lot of people here," he said.

Kat Cohen was in Madison with her husband, Kyle, from Chicago celebrating her birthday on Friday.

"I recently got fully vaccinated and wanted to kind of get out and about, it's been awhile," she said. "We wanted to get out of Chicago and do some things that weren't pandemic-related."

As for the rest of the weekend trip, Kat said the couple planned to "take advantage of the cheese curds, the awesome beer you guys have here, just kind of enjoy spring in Madison."

The fresh cheese curds from Farmer Johns' Cheese was a hot item, selling out by mid-morning, said "Farmer John" Dougherty. It was difficult to anticipate how busy the foot traffic would be Saturday, he said, as there was initially a threat of showers for the morning.

But the weather largely held out with the exception of occasional raindrops.

Last year, the Dane County Farmers' Market opened in August for in-person shopping on Willow Island, which Dougherty said could get muddy in the rain.