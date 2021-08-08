Watch now: Corn, cream puffs, crowds and giant rabbits return to State Fair

WEST ALLIS — This has always been a prime marker of summer.
Sweet corn served up by the New Berlin Lions Club, calves from Mineral Point shown in the coliseum and the Kids from Wisconsin performing on stage in the shadow of a Leinenkugel’s banner are staples of the Wisconsin State Fair.
Downing a ribeye sandwich from the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association is a must, there are sashed queens representing dairy, pork and honey, while a stroll through the swine pens offers up its own entertainment thanks to the unpredictable moves of its squealing residents, who would rather snooze in front of a barn fan than be judged on their looks.
Brannt Balfanz, 17, of Waterford, was able to do several shows in 2020 but not the State Fair which was canceled with the exception of a drive-thru food event. Balfanz placed first with a crossbred barrow in 2019 so his return with a crossbred gilt brought a little normalcy to Balfanz’s summer, even though his pig made a brief bolt for freedom on its way to the show ring on Thursday.
“It’s a good time. You get to see your friends again and make memories,” Balfanz said. “It’s more than just showing.”
The State Fair is back and while it looks pretty familiar there are some changes. Some are wearing masks. Most are not. There are hundreds of hand sanitizing stations and the gates open at 11 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. to give fair staff more time to clean and sanitize. Cash is accepted at most vendors, but if you buy parking or tickets to the fair on site, only credit or debit cards are accepted.
The daily parade, eating contests and souvenir cups have been scrapped due to the pandemic. An NBA title secured just a few weeks ago is to blame for the Milwaukee Bucks taking a pass on its annual Milkhouse. The trophy, however, more than makes up for not having a cold cup of chocolate milk.
“We’re in interesting times right now and we’re following all of the guidelines and taking all of the precautions “ said Kathleen O’Leary, the fair’s CEO since 2016. “We have always prided ourselves on health safety. And that was pre-pandemic. Certainly we’ve taken it to a heightened level.”
That includes the state Department of Health Services partnering with the State Fair to offer vouchers for free cream puffs in exchange for getting vaccinated at the fair.
There are other more permanent changes, too. The Central Mall has been given a $3.8 million makeover, although much of the expense is below ground on new water mains and sewer pipes. The mall, located just south of the Giant Slide, now has a flat surface without curbs to improve access. There are shade awnings, pergolas, benches, swings, green space and soft lighting at night. The nearby main bathroom building that opened in 1974 is slated to be replaced in time for next year’s fair, and O’Leary is lobbying for a new gate on 84th Street.
Celebrating 170 years
The State Fair was established in 1851 in Janesville and over the years has been held in Milwaukee, Watertown, Madison and Fond du Lac. But since 1892 it has had a permanent home in West Allis.
Last year marked just the sixth time in its long history that the fair had been canceled.
Three fairs were halted from 1861 to 1863 during the Civil War, and a concern about attendance due to the World’s Columbian Exposition in nearby Chicago halted the 1893 fair. The Office of War Transportation asked that Wisconsin skip the 1945 event.
“It was sad, but this is awesome,” said Lynn Gaziano, 65, of Mount Propect, Illinois, as she polished off a cream puff in the pavilion constructed in 1910. “We got it on our calendar as soon as we could.”
Rabbits and sweet corn
A walk through Poultry and Rabbit Palace revealed plump, 20-pound Flemish Giants like Freya. She made the 135-mile trip from Amherst to be shown by her owner, Claire Lewallen, a member of the Nelsonville Zippy Zees 4H Club.
“Yeah, she’s a big girl,” said Lewallen, 14, who has 70 rabbits, didn’t do a single show in 2020 due to COVID-19 and made her debut last week at the State Fair. “It’s really cool. We even got to take a rabbit quiz.”
Tom Mueller, of Racine, has been coming to the State Fair for over 60 years. He was busy gnawing on a piece of roasted sweet corn at the New Berlin Lions Club stand that was constructed in 1975. The club has been roasting corn at the fair since the late 1950s.
“The corn is excellent. It’s good to be back. It’s not all that crowded, and we’re able to move around and enjoy everything here,” Mueller said. “I brought my mask and it’s in my pocket just in case it was crowded indoors.”
Astella James, 16, who will be a sophomore at Mineral Point High School next month, was busy prepping Butterscotch, a caramel-colored heifer calf she purchased this past spring. The calf was getting washed with a hose outside the cattle barn and has already been shown this year at a district show in Mineral Point.
James, a member of County Line 4-H Club, has been showing at the fair for half of her life and hopes to keeping showing Butterscotch for years to come. James spent last summer helping out her grandmother at the Mineral Point Farmers Market selling chickens, eggs and cheese from Hooks since most animal shows were canceled.
“It was interesting because I kind of had this big gap of months where I wasn’t doing anything,” James said. “I had to find something else to do since this is kind of my summer hobby.”
Food galore and more
Cattle are also front and center for Vickie and Craig Dunnum of the Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association, only they took the form of ribeyes, hamburgers and shredded beef. The WCA, which represents about 14,000 beef farmers, is hoping to break its record of 14,400 ribeye sandwiches sold, established in 2019.
To aid in that effort, the WCA had two stands, one inside and the other outside the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. The building is filled with other organizations and businesses selling ice cream sundaes, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, bison burgers, pizza and cranberries.
Nearby, the Kids from Wisconsin performed covers of the Beach Boys, Elvis Presley and the Jackson Five, while Julia Nunes has the rare distinction of being Alice in Dairyland for more than one year.
The Chippewa Falls native who grew up on a 120-head dairy farm began her stint in July 2020 as the 73rd Alice, but promoted the state’s dairy and ag industry largely through live sessions on Facebook and Zoom. She has been doing more traveling this year and will complete her second year as the 74th Alice in July 2022.
Nunes showed dairy cows at the State Fair for eight years and relished being back amid her people and their well-groomed critters.
“The fair has a very special place in my heart,” said Nunes, who also sported a jeweled tiara. “Last year was very different for me. It was hard. Being so passionate about the fair and agriculture, it was difficult not being able to go out and talk to people and go to the events like the fair.”
Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.