Watch now: Community returns to shuttered rural school in Iowa County

Name a school district with a rural elementary school and it’s likely there has been talk of cutbacks, consolidations or outright closures. In the Dodgeville School District, for example, voters in 2016 rejected a controversial plan to close Ridgeway Elementary, a rural school about 7 miles east of Dodgeville. But in 2020, the School Board voted to close the school at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The village has purchased the building for a community center.

Tim Weber, a senior economic development director for WEDC, was on hand Saturday to tour the former school in Arena and said the project could serve as a model for other communities. The difficulty is often finding the right developer who has the experience and capital to take on such a project that can include huge investments in heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems.

“One of the reasons we’re excited about this project is that housing in rural Wisconsin is a significant challenge,” Weber said. “This was an opportunity where we could get involved with housing and provide 11 new units for rural Wisconsin. I’ve been involved with probably at least five or six of these vacant schools and this is the first one that has actually made it.”