Watch now: Community group takes DIY approach to building Madison's newest skate park

Before Madison's first skate park was built in 2015, Patrick Hasburgh and other local skaters did tricks at Library Mall and on the sides of university buildings, all while dodging police and navigating the thick crowd of pedestrians Downtown.
But with demand growing for more places to skate, several local skating enthusiasts have rolled up their sleeves to make another park themselves.
"If your city doesn't have a skate park, then your city is a skate park," Hasburgh said, citing an oft-repeated quote by skateboarders. "Kids are going to skate no matter what. Whether or not you give them a place to is up to you."
After raising money for the effort and gathering a group of volunteers, the Madison Skatepark Fund spent three months and several pizza-fueled workdays converting the concrete pad where the bleachers for Warner Park's former ballfields once sat into Madison's second public skate park.
The small park located on Madison's North Side, made up of a unique design of smooth ramps and ridges, is the city's first fully legal DIY skate park, built entirely by volunteers. Organizers hope the success of the project will help them get approval for a larger project located at Elvehjem Park.
The Madison Skatepark Fund formed in 2001 after skaters, tired of getting ticketed by police, petitioned the city to build a public skate park. After 14 years of city meetings, bake sales and donations from various foundations, the group was able to raise $700,000 of the $1.2 million needed to create the park.
Madison and Dane County covered the remaining costs, and the resulting 20,000-square-foot park featuring stairs, railings, ramps and two large bowls was built in McPike Park. Today the Goodman Skatepark has become a destination for skaters across the Midwest.
But the park's popularity has also driven a need for more skate spots throughout the city.
Globally, the skateboarding industry is on a roll. In 2018 the skateboard market was valued at $1.9 billion and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2025. Many people dusted off old boards or bought new ones during the pandemic, and the inclusion of skateboarding in the 2020 Olympics made the sport even more popular.
In 2019, the city asked the Madison Skatepark Fund to "come out of retirement" and help find locations for more skate parks, said Hasburgh, the group's "spokesdude." Then the pandemic hit and drained all potential funding for the project.
That's when organizers decided to do what skaters around the globe have been doing for decades: Build it themselves.
"A lot of times, DIY skate parks are built illegally and they get torn out. So we figured if we're going to do this, we want it to be OK with the city," said Hasburgh, adding that creating such spaces has long been a "subculture" within skateboarding.
"For many years skateboarders were used to being ignored and fighting for skate parks in their hometowns, and it either doesn't happen or it takes a very long time. ... Skateboarders are more of the mindset of, 'I can buy a bag of concrete.'"
Construction on the new park began in July with local skaters, and even a few from Milwaukee, showing up to mix concrete by hand and haul cinder blocks.
Hasburgh, who has been skating in Madison for over 20 years, said the creation of Goodman Skatepark helped "formalize" the local skateboarding community. Before then, skate crews largely stuck to their own neighborhoods and friend groups, Hasburgh said. Goodman park has given skaters young and old a place to congregate, learn, show off and cheer on each other.
Do it with friends
When it comes to building your own skate park, DIY doesn't quite capture the spirit of the enterprise, volunteer Matt Behm said. He prefers DIWF: "Do It With Friends."
Every day for three weeks, Behm and fellow Madison Skatepark Fund volunteer Leon Clouthier laid rebar and poured concrete. To pay for the project, Madison Skatepark Fund's PayPal account raised over $2,300. Funding for the rest of the approximately $5,000 project came from the group's core members.
The park opens to the public at the end of this month, and Madison Skatepark Fund volunteers have already committed to maintaining it.
"Skateboarding is a community that loves supporting each other," Hasburgh said. "What was a pile of dirt this morning is now a skate park."
Being directly involved in the park's creation also leaves room for more creativity. Madison skaters were able to design and build the kind of park they "want to skate," with unique elements ensuring the park is unlike any other, Behm said.
"There's never really a spot where the top is totally square and flat. It's either a corner, or a hip, or it's escalating or deescalating ... it's moving the whole way," Behm said. "We're trying to build something that is its own spot, it's not like, 'Oh, I've skated that park. It's in this town and this town and this town.'"
Another unique aspect of the new park is that it is "all-wheel," meaning it's open to more than just skateboards. Bikes, rollerblades, roller skates and scooters are allowed as well. The larger skatepark organizers hope to build on the defunct tennis courts at Elvehjem Park would also be an all-wheel spot.
Never finished
The Warner Park Skatepark had no specific blueprints or contracts but was a constantly evolving design carried out by a passionate crew of volunteers with a rented concrete truck. Because the project is so flexible, it will "never be done," Hasburgh said.
If city officials approve the larger project at Elvehjem Park, Hasburgh said the Skatepark Fund will host community meetings to hear from people in the neighborhood, using their input to shape the park's design. That park would also be built by skaters and funded through donations, Hasburgh said.
The Skatepark Fund hopes to build a combination of smaller and larger parks throughout the city so that skateboarding is accessible to everyone, not just those who have a car, Clouthier said.
"This is a different kind of park to play on. The same way we have parks, tennis courts, baseball diamonds, things like that, we need to have as many skate spots and wheel spots," said Clouthier, adding that the volunteer crew is ready to build as many parks as they can raise money for. "It's empowering to not wait for someone else to do it."
"If your city doesn't have a skate park, then your city is a skate park.
Patrick Hasburgh, spokesman for the Madison Skatepark Fund