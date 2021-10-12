Watch now: Community group takes DIY approach to building Madison's newest skate park

That's when organizers decided to do what skaters around the globe have been doing for decades: Build it themselves.

"A lot of times, DIY skate parks are built illegally and they get torn out. So we figured if we're going to do this, we want it to be OK with the city," said Hasburgh, adding that creating such spaces has long been a "subculture" within skateboarding.

"For many years skateboarders were used to being ignored and fighting for skate parks in their hometowns, and it either doesn't happen or it takes a very long time. ... Skateboarders are more of the mindset of, 'I can buy a bag of concrete.'"

Construction on the new park began in July with local skaters, and even a few from Milwaukee, showing up to mix concrete by hand and haul cinder blocks.

Hasburgh, who has been skating in Madison for over 20 years, said the creation of Goodman Skatepark helped "formalize" the local skateboarding community. Before then, skate crews largely stuck to their own neighborhoods and friend groups, Hasburgh said. Goodman park has given skaters young and old a place to congregate, learn, show off and cheer on each other.

Do it with friends