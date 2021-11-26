Watch now: Canterbury Inn and its murals say goodbye

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those far…

Each room has a story.

One is about a knight who fought in the Crusades and became known for his fidelity, reputation and generosity.

Next door is the Reeve's room, which tells the convoluted tale of a crooked miller. And down the hall, the Wife of Bath's room is about an old woman who helps a knight better understand the needs of women.

"The Canterbury Tales" by Geoffrey Chaucer has been around since the late 1300s. But for nearly 30 years the yarns within the book have helped create unique lodging spaces near the corner of State and West Gorham streets.

Now those stories, at least at the Canterbury Inn, are coming to an end.

A redevelopment project that has already displaced Community Pharmacy and A Room of One's Own bookstore to the East Side is forcing the six-room hotel to close.

Beds, dressers, tables and other items from the inn are being sold. There was no viable option to relocate the business to another building. The canvass murals that illustrate each story and were painted in 1993 by Nancy Lee, will be salvaged. It's unclear for now if they will be sold or find some other home or use.