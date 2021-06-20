Watch now: Canoes, kayaks, goose eggs, strawberries and fried cheese usher in Madison's summer routine

The day began a few hours earlier as thousands of mostly maskless shoppers began strolling the farmers market, which since April 2020 had been operating at the Alliant Energy Center, first at Willow Island and then in the parking lots of Exhibition Hall. But Saturday’s scene in the shadow of the state Capitol felt like old times with familiar faces at more than 100 booths.

Farmer John was there from Dodgeville with his cheese, Bill Warner brought carrots, beets and green beans from his Snug Haven Farm near Paoli, and Ned Palm had tables filled with white button, shiitake and baby portabella mushrooms that he grows in rural Jefferson County. Stella’s Bakery was selling its wide selection of breads, there was honey from Gentle Breeze Honey near Mount Horeb, and Xiong’s Tasty Produce offered up sugar snap peas, arugula and green onions.

Mark Olson had fresh-baked cinnamon rolls from his Renaissance Farm in Spring Green. He and his family have had a stand on the Square since 1980, and while he was appreciative of the alternative sites to sell his goods over the past 15 months, Olson said the atmosphere of Capitol Square is hard to beat.

“I’ve been coming here since high school. So this is home to me,” Olson said. “This is my family. This is my community.”

A Square tradition