Watch now: Brutal conditions, but the cold helps artists hone their snow sculptures

“He preys on clout-chasers, hashtaggers, influencers and anyone unlucky enough to get sucked into the draw of living life only on social media,” the statement from the artists reads.

The team out of Colorado sculpted a Big Foot selling souvenirs to make ends meet in 2021 after a disastrous 2020. The Driftless Snow Sculptors out of Iowa went with an environmental message about the destruction of coral reefs brought on by climate change, while the team from Alaska went whimsical and sculpted a creature that is a cross between a bear and deer that was posed knitting its own scarf.

Just down the street, “Inoculation” was coming together for what would be the winning sculpture by Sculptora Borealis. The piece included a mouth with grapefruit-size teeth and would later get a syringe made of snow inserted into the top of its mammoth head. An ice auger was nearby and would be used to drill a hole in which the syringe would be placed. But in the meantime, Bob Lechtenberg, of Hartland, alternated between using a dry paint brush and a metal scraper to add detail to the teeth.

“I’m digging them down a little but more so they have a little bit more of a groove and an indentation,” Lechtenberg said. “You don’t want to see a saw line.”