Watch now: Breakfast in the park Saturday from the one-of-a-kind oven-bike

The way Jesse Ransom figures it, no one has ever put an oven on a bicycle before. Why not be the first?

So the well-known Madison maker stripped the oven out of a truck camper with a leaky roof he bought six years ago and retrofitted it to the front of a custom three-wheeled bike frame. A propane tank sits behind the oven, and a cooler fits into a wooden rack behind the bike.

On Saturday, Ransom, 39, peddled the heavy apparatus nearly a mile to serve the second of what he said will be a series of free weekly breakfasts at Madison parks. The breakfasts aren't intended to just serve the homeless, he said, but are open to anyone.

"A lot of people are actually struggling right now still. So, anybody who wants to show up, can just show up and I'll feed them," he said before the oven-bike's debut event at Yahara Place Park on Madison's East Side last Saturday.

His second event, Saturday at Tenney Park, drew fewer people, but lots of satisfied customers.

