Watch now: Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus
Watch now: Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus

Under dappled sunlight filtering through the trees of Observatory Hill Friday morning, workers using a crane removed a large boulder from the UW-Madison campus that had become for many a painful symbol of the university's racist past.

Chamberlin Rock, named for former university president and geologist Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, was at least once referred to as a “n-----head” rock in a 1925 Wisconsin State Journal story. University historians have not found any other time that the slur was used.

But the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus during that time. And the recent rediscovery of that long-ago news article prompted a re-evaluation of an object that not only helped tell the story of the state's geologic history but also served as a daily reminder of a more recent troubling past.

080621_rock_kw04-08062021131256

A crew member from JP Cullen watches as a crane slowly lifts the rigging around Chamberlin Rock on the UW-Madison campus Friday morning. The 42-ton boulder had come to represent, for many, a racist era on campus.

The boulder is a rare, large example of a pre-Cambrian era glacial erratic that experts say is likely over 2 billion years old. It was previously estimated to have weighed up to 70 tons, but an updated measurement from the removal places the boulder at 42 tons — the equivalent of about two fully loaded coach buses.

The rock will be placed on publicly accessible university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa, where it will continue to be used for educational purposes by the geoscience department.

“Removing the rock as a monument in a prominent location prevents further harm to our community while preserving the rock’s educational research value for our current and future students,” said Gary Brown, the university’s director of campus planning and landscape architecture.

080621_rock_kw02-08062021130744

“Removing the rock as a monument in a prominent location prevents further harm to our community while preserving the rock’s educational research value," said Gary Brown, the university’s director of campus planning and landscape architecture.

Crews began the process of removing the rock just before 7 a.m. Friday, securing it with straps and lifting it with a crane before moving it to a flatbed truck. Brown said the estimated cost of removal is less than $50,000, funded by private donations.

The Black Student Union and Wunk Sheek, an Indigenous student organization on campus, led the campaign to remove the rock last summer. The Campus Planning Commission, following a presentation from both student groups, recommended the proposal for removal to UW-Madison Rebecca Blank last November.

Juliana Bennett, a UW-Madison senior who serves as the campus representative on Madison City Council, said removing the rock signaled a small step toward a more inclusive campus.

“This moment is about the students, past and present, that relentlessly advocated for the removal of this racist monument,” she said. “Now is a moment for all of us BIPOC students to breathe a sigh of relief, to be proud of our endurance, and to begin healing.”

080621_rock_kw03-08062021131256

UW-Madison students Nalah McWhorter, left, and Nzinga Acosta watch the removal of the rock from the top of Observatory Hill.

Blank approved the proposal recommendation in January, but the Wisconsin Historical Society needed to sign off on the rock’s removal because it was located near a Native American burial site.

The Wisconsin Historical Society gave the removal the green light last week, Brown said.

“The Wisconsin Historical Society and the tribes support the placement of the important artifact on university-owned land,” said Kara O’Keefe, a WHS spokesperson, in an email to the State Journal. “Its placement does not cause an adverse impact on any cultural or historical resources.”

A tribal preservation officer, a Wisconsin Historical Society representative and a contract archaeologist for the university were present at the removal to ensure moving the erratic did not damage the burial site and to preliminarily examine the area below the rock.

Officials did not find anything of significance under the rock, Brown said.

David Meyer, a UW-Madison alumnus and Madison resident since 1976, said he used to walk by the rock all the time while on campus in the 70s but never knew its complicated past.

“If it has meaning to people that is negative and it’s causing people pain, it’s got to be dealt with, and I think it is probably a good move,” he said.

The boulder was carried by glaciers from as far north as Canada and dumped on Observatory Hill along with billions of tons of other debris when ice receded from the state about 12,000 years ago.

080621_rock_kw01-08062021130744

Greg Sessler films the removal of the rock, which is being moved to publicly accessible land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.

This is the first time the rock has been moved since 1925 when the rock was dug up to be studied. It was winched out of the hill using steel cables and horses over the course of three days, eventually rolled a few feet to where it has stood as a monument for Chamberlin for nearly a century.

Kenneth Owens, a Madison resident of 20 years, said he was glad to see the rock go, calling it a positive ending for the boulder’s story.

“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” he said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”

080621_rock_kw07-08062021131935

A crane operator slowly maneuvers Chamberlin Rock onto a flatbed trailer at the top of Observatory Hill on the UW-Madison campus in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
080621_rock_kw09-08062021131935

A crane operator slowly maneuvers Chamberlin Rock onto a flatbed trailer at the top of Observatory Hill on the UW-Madison campus in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
080621_rock_kw08-08062021131935

Crews from JP Cullen and Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental work to remove Chamberlin Rock from Observatory Hill Friday morning. The 42-ton boulder had come to represent, for many, a racist era at UW-Madison.
080621_rock_kw06-08062021131935

Crews from JP Cullen and Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental work to remove Chamberlin Rock from Observatory Hill on UW-Madison campus in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
080621_rock_kw10-08062021131935

A flatbed trailer pull away from Observatory Hill with Chamberlin Rock in tow in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Chamberlin Rock will have a new home near Lake Kegonsa. A new plaque honoring Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president, will be installed in Chamberlin Hall on campus. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

