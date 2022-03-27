Watch now: Beetles, butterflies and cicadas invade Frank Lloyd Wright's Wyoming Valley School

SPRING GREEN — The prolific and colorful works of Jennifer Angus have filled some of the most notable gallery spaces in the country.

The Canadian-born artist, who in February became a U.S. citizen, has shown her creations at the Museum of Art & Design in New York, the Museum of Craft & Folk Art in Los Angeles, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh, which Angus calls “one of the finest” art museums in the country.

In 2016, she was selected as one of nine nationally known artists to create an installation in the then-newly renovated Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. Last week, there was an appearance on “Science Friday” on National Public Radio.

Angus, 61, who lives on Madison’s Near East Side and is a professor in the Design Studies department at UW-Madison, is clearly a big deal and can pick her spots.

But for the next 12 weeks, her world-renowned artistic creations using beetles, cicadas, grasshoppers, bees and other insects are filling the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center located south of Spring Green along Highway 23. This is an area of northern Iowa County known for its rolling farmland, flocks of turkey, herds of deer and Rush Creek, a winding stream filled with brown and brook trout.

Frank Lloyd Wright, who designed the school building, lived and worked just up the road at Taliesin.

For Angus, who has a studio in nearby Plain, it will be her first installation in a school. This one has cinder block walls and unconventional gallery space but plenty of natural light.

“Though it’s relatively local, it presented a significant challenge,” Angus said last week as she was putting the final touches on the exhibit.

“I live in Wisconsin, I’ve lived here for the past 20 years, so it’s important to me. Yes, it’s great to have an exhibition in New York, D.C. or L.A., but it’s important to support your community. And one of things I know is that when you do an exhibition like this in a smaller community they really take ownership in it and have a lot of pride.”

The exhibit, “A is for Apple, B is for Bug, and C is for Cicada,” opened Saturday and will run Thursdays through Sundays before closing on June 12. Admission is $8 and cash is preferred.

Strong arts reputation

The Wyoming Valley School, named after its scenic surroundings, is the only public grammar school designed by Wright. Constructed for $12,000 in 1957, two years before his death, Wright also donated the land for the school to pay homage to his mother, Anna Lloyd-Jones Wright, who had been a kindergarten teacher. The school was used until 1990 and originally constructed to consolidate five, one-room, rural schoolhouses in the area.

Since 2011, the building, with two classrooms and an assembly hall, has been home to the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center and recently underwent a $200,000 renovation. Angus’ installation is the first exhibit since the renovation and is serving as a showcase not only for Angus’ work but is helping to promote the Cultural Arts Center, which was shuttered for most of 2020 but over the past 11 years has provided programming aimed at kindergarten through fourth-grade students and has hosted gallery nights, concerts, weddings and even funerals.

“This means everything to us,” Dave Zaleski, the center’s executive director, said of Angus’ exhibit. “She has a very strong reputation in the arts world and her name, and obviously her work, are going to pull people out here.”

Zaleski had met Angus years ago when he worked at the Racine Art Museum and had kept in touch with her via social media. He had asked her about doing an exhibit at the school prior to the renovation and said she became interested in the space since she had recently moved her studio to Plain, 10 miles to the north.

“She said the space was very inspiring,” Zaleski said. “She really responded well as to what the possibilities were.”

‘Antithesis of Wright’

A wall in the east classroom is covered with a 16-foot-wide mural with giant grasshoppers and butterflies designed by Angus and printed on homemade paper.

There are insects suspended in glass jars filled with jelly and placed in geometrically shaped shelves on the window sills, which allows the insects to be backlit while the colored jellies are illuminated.

There are masks of insects made in Mexico and a dress covered in bluish and purple beetle wings that take the place of sequins. Another wall holds the alphabet. Each foot-tall letter is made from insects.

In the west classroom, Angus has installed colored light bulbs in overhead fixtures while each of the 15 desks in the room has bell jars attached to the surface with Velcro and that hold insects posed with plants native to Wisconsin like milkweed, wild cucumber and wild lily.

On the wall in the front of the room is part of a poem from Irish poet William Butler Yeats. The line, “The world is full of magic things patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper,” is laid out with insects.

There’s also a wooden card catalog with five drawers in each of its three rows. Each row, when opened and read from left to right, tells a story using insects that are posed in different positions and situations.

“My aesthetic is really the antithesis of Wright,” said Angus, as her 9-year-old cockapoo, Pippy, sat at her side. “This school kind of lies halfway between Taliesin and House on the Rock and probably my subject is more House on the Rock, sort of over the top, eccentric and there’s no such thing as too much. And so I had to kind of temper myself a bit to be respectful of Wright.”

The school’s assembly hall features patterns of insects that resemble wallpaper while dollhouses and a church built from kits and covered in beeswax have been elevated on 9-foot-tall towers each with a ladder. The idea is to provide the visitor with an insect-like view, but also it’s a statement on the importance that homes took during the pandemic.

“We oftentimes get so scared about insects, but look how big we are compared to them,” Angus said. “I think about us and COVID where our home has become everything to us. It’s our home, it’s our workspace and it’s our sacred space.”

Garments from wings

Angus grew up in Niagara Falls and Toronto, earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design and her master’s degree at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

On a trip to Southeast Asia in the mid-1980s, she saw garments made from the shimmering wings of insects — and that got her thinking about incorporating them into her art, which at the time was focused on patterns.

The insects she uses and reuses for her art installations come from a Belgian collector who gathers them from around the world. Angus chooses them first on price (some can cost up to $100 apiece), durability and aesthetics. Some are harvested, and some are caught in the wild.

Besides her show in the Wyoming Valley, Angus has an instillation at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend and since July has had a major exhibit at the Staten Island Museum in New York, home to one of the world’s largest collections of cicadas and which led to the “Science Friday” appearance.

In 2019, Angus was named one of two female artists in Dane County to win the first Forward Art Prize, awarded by the Women Artists Forward Fund, and in 2013 she wrote a novel aimed at middle schoolers called “In Search of Goliathus Hercules.” The book, which Angus has incorporated into the exhibit at the Wyoming Valley School, is about a boy who discovers he has the ability to communicate with insects.

Angus hopes her work, regardless of the medium, leads people to think differently about insects.

“Insects, just like a lot of mammals, are threatened because of climate change and also loss of habitat,” Angus said. “So I’d like people to see how amazing the insect world is, how diverse it is and the great beauty of insects. They may not immediately get to those bigger ideas of disappearing species but (I want them) just to simply appreciate how beautiful they are and what we all stand to lose.”

