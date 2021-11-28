Watch now: As Bethesda disappears from Watertown, stained glass keeps memories alive

Records and photographs from Watertown’s campus have been digitized, and a mural of Christ meeting with disabled children has been preserved along with a stone baptismal font. It’s unclear where those items may eventually end up, but the 12 stained-glass windows will likely be a fixture at Good Shepherd for generations to come.

The church building is where many of those who live in group homes worship. Plus, many of its members are former employees of Bethesda.

But before the windows were installed, the walls of the church needed to be reinforced to support them. Oakbrook-Esser Studios in Oconomowoc removed and cleaned each piece of glass, replaced the lead and braces, and added protective glass to each window’s exterior.

“It was a tremendous gift from Bethesda, and we wanted to be the best stewards of this gift,” said the Rev. David Groth, Good Shepherd’s pastor for about 20 years. “We were one of the sanctuaries that could accommodate them. Many sanctuaries already have stained glass, and we didn’t have anything like that.”