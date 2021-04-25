Watch now: Another option for Amish and Mennonite farmers as Platteville Produce Auction opens

It’s also a shorter drive for buyers, some of whom own roadside stands or grocery stores, or are simply bidding on items for their homes.

Lori Portner, who owns Murphy’s Gardens in Galena, Illinois, grows many of her own flowers and vegetable plants but when demand has been high, especially in the spring, she has used for the past 10 years the Fennimore Produce Auction. But last week Portner was among more than 30 registered buyers to bid at the Platteville auction. Portner’s unclear if she will continue buying in Fennimore.

“I saw Fennimore getting busier and busier every year so I think there’s more demand. And so I think this is a good thing,” Portner said, in between bids for hanging baskets and four-inch-tall annuals. “The prices are very good today, but I expect they’re going to go up when more people get to know the quality that’s here. I hope they go up for the growers.”

A sampling of winning bids from Friday saw 12-inch hanging baskets selling for $8 to $11, but sold in lots of 10 to 20 at a time. Potted bowls of pansies, 15 per lot, were going for $6 each, while trays of young tomato, cauliflower and lettuce plants were being had for between $7 and $11 each. The buyer was required to purchase eight trays at a time, each of which held 15 to 18 plants.