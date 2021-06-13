Watch now: Another casualty on Fish Lake as fluctuating water levels continue to frustrate land owners

Dane County’s lesser-known lakes

Talk of lakes in Dane County more often than not revolves around Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, Wingra and Kegonsa. There have been great efforts over the years to improve water quality and, more recently, the flow of the Yahara River, which runs through four of the five bodies of water. But just east of Prairie du Sac near the Columbia County line sit a trio of smaller lakes, sans crowds, ski boats and the hum of city traffic.

However, water levels in the three lakes have been dramatically rising and falling over the past four decades.

To help address the issue, a special taxing district was created in 2003 to help pay for lake-related initiatives. A pumping program to lower the levels of the lakes began in 2006, and hundreds of tons of gravel have been dumped onto Fish Lake Road over the years. But despite the efforts, prolonged periods of above-average precipitation have overwhelmed pumping efforts. Parts of Fish Lake Road are submerged, and water has reached nearly the gutters of homes along the road as the lake has risen 10 feet over the last three years, in part because nearby Crystal Lake has topped its banks with the excess flowing into Fish Lake.