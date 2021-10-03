Firetrucks, plastic firefighter helmets and plenty of candy filled State Street Sunday afternoon during Madison's annual Fire Truck Parade. The event kicked off Fire Prevention Week, a national campaign that works to educate people on fire safety. The Dane County Fire Chiefs Association also put on a sprinkler demonstration, illustrating the life-saving power of fire sprinklers. City of Madison Fire Marshal Ed Ruckriegel said sprinklers, staying aware while cooking, smoking or using candles and ensuring smoke detectors are working are the best ways to prevent fire fatalities.
Watch now: Annual Fire Truck Parade promotes fire safety in Downtown Madison
