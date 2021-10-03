 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Annual Fire Truck Parade promotes fire safety in Downtown Madison
0 Comments
alert top story

Watch now: Annual Fire Truck Parade promotes fire safety in Downtown Madison

  • 0

Firetrucks, plastic firefighter helmets and plenty of candy filled State Street Sunday afternoon during Madison's annual Fire Truck Parade. The event kicked off Fire Prevention Week, a national campaign that works to educate people on fire safety. The Dane County Fire Chiefs Association also put on a sprinkler demonstration, illustrating the life-saving power of fire sprinklers. City of Madison Fire Marshal Ed Ruckriegel said sprinklers, staying aware while cooking, smoking or using candles and ensuring smoke detectors are working are the best ways to prevent fire fatalities. 

2021 fire parade

1 of 6

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics