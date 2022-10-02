Watch now: Andean harvest festival honors Madison-Cusco sister city relationship

The aromas of roasted meat and vegetables filled Marlborough Park Sunday afternoon as people gathered for a Pachamanca, a traditional Andean harvest festival, this one held to honor the new relationship between Madison and sister city Cusco, Peru.

"It's really just about community and building that together," said Monica Wahlberg, a board member of the nonprofit Mundo Esperanza, one of the event's hosts.

Mundo Esperanza, created to promote awareness of Indigenous communities, hosted the event with the Madison Cusco Sister City Alliance. The Pachamanca included a feast, music, traditional Peruvian clothing, games and more.

Madison and Cusco officially became sister cities in January 2022, though the efforts began in 2004, when Victor Villacrez, the founder of Mundo Esperanzo, began the discussions with a cousin who lives in Peru.

Through that work, Mundo Esperanza was born. The group's mission is based on an ancient Indigenous prophecy about unification, the connecting of communities between South and North America: "When the condor and the eagle fly together again, great harmony and balance will grace the land, bring hope to the people and healing energy to the planet."

This was the second Pachamanca hosted in Madison. It's traditionally performed at harvest time, a way to give thanks to the Earth for the food it produced. Pachamama means "Mother Earth" in the ancient Quechua language, and Pachamanca is the word for the harvest celebration, which also translates to "earth oven."

The group spent seven hours the day before the roast preparing the food, much of which was donated. A pit was dug into the ground and then covered with a base of stones and plantain leaves to create the oven.

Layers of food with hot stones between them were then placed inside — potatoes first, then the meat, including chicken, pork, beef, lamb and some guinea pig (a traditional Peruvian dish), and finally vegetables, fruit and herbs, such as squash, onion, carrots, cilantro, mint and pineapple. Among that layer were the fava beans, which are often the first bite, to see whether the roast is done.

The completed roast was then covered with wet cloth or paper to trap the heat before being covered in dirt. Flowers were then placed on top of the mound, a symbol of the celebration.

Sunday's Pachamanca feast took a little over two hours to cook. Removing the food was a group effort, as people lifted out the layers and placed them into serving dishes.

It's part ceremony and part feast, and Villacrez described it as an "offering" to the Earth. Elia Armacanqui-Tipacti, a professor at UW-Stevens Point and an elder Indigenous Andean, acted as the shaman for the ceremony after the food was removed from the oven. Those in attendance joined hands in a circle around the oven as Armacanqui-Tipacti gave the blessing.

"First we thank Pachamama for the goodness of the food that we are providing," Armacanqui-Tipacti said. She used purple corn, native to Peru, and pumpkin seeds meant to represent Wisconsin's Indigenous people, along with other natural goods during the blessing, and she poured a sip of "chicha" into the soil, a sweet, spiced Peruvian drink, before taking a sip herself.

The meal brought together about 50 community members from all backgrounds. Some who joined were from Peru or had Peruvian heritage; others were just curious about the culture.

"It's definitely really nice to have a part of our ancestry that we can show to them, because obviously Peru is a long ways away," said Katrina Wichlacz, who is Peruvian and was at the event with her husband, Bob Wichlacz, and their two young daughters, Valerie and Carolyn.

"We hope to someday take them to Peru, but to have some stuff like this to see, especially like the blessing, is really nice," she said.

Felix Aguero grew up in Peru, and he and his wife Angela Aguero found out about the Pachamanca the night before.

"It's just really surprising to see something like this in Madison," Angela said.

Felix had only participated in a few Pachamancas back home in Peru, saying it was more of a rural tradition. He said having the event in Madison was important so that "people can learn about each other and each other's cultures."

People like Grant Frautschi, who loves to travel and helped lift the food out of the pit on Sunday.

"It's important for people to be welcomed into other people's cultures. Even when you're at home in Wisconsin, we've got a variety of people from all over the world that come, especially to Madison, and make this their home, and this is a great way for people to come together and learn about things they don't know about," Grant said. "That's what you need."

The event is also a promotion of sustainability, showing respect to the natural resources we use every day, something organizers said was more important now than ever.

"It gets back to a more sustainable way of living and life and caring for Mother Earth," said Missy Tracy, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a board member with Mundo Esperanza. "It's absolutely critical right now."

Money from the event will also help Mundo Esperanza's efforts, including a tree planting imitative in Peru and the U.S. Most of the utensils used on Sunday were either reusable or compostable.

Tracy said it was also critical to incorporate Indigenous people when working to care for the Earth and be more sustainable. "I mean, who better to ask than the Indigenous people who have existed there since time immemorial?"

Everyone received a glass off chicha with the meal, and some played "sapo," a Pervuian game similar to bag toss or darts.

And almost everyone had seconds.