Watch now: An outpouring of volunteers bring relief to Boscobel

“It’s like somebody had picked it up and set it on the ground,” Don said.

The Oateses have lived in the home since 1989, where they raised three boys and had just recently spent $8,000 to replace the air conditioning unit, furnace and water heater. On Thursday, more than 30 dump truck loads of debris had been removed from their property along Highway MS. Volunteers wearing blue vests and from the Christian Aid Ministries Rapid Response Team swarmed the property that had become void of pine, apple and cherry trees.

It’s unclear whether the couple will rebuild or find a new home elsewhere, but they’re leaning toward a rebuild.

“Right now we’re just in a daze,” said Don Oates, who works at Amcor Packaging in Boscobel. “It’s just a sick feeling in your stomach.”

A few homes away, Kathryn Boebel, 78, was still trying to comprehend the loss of trees on her usually well-manicured 3-acre property. Fortunately, damage to the home she purchased in 1967 was minimal. A blue tarp covered the front portion of the roof after a massive pine fell onto the home. Her insurance adjuster wasn’t expected until Monday, but her grandson Brady Boebel, 17, of Platteville, an incoming freshman at UW-Madison, was on hand Thursday with emotional support and muscle.