Watch now: An interior makeover for historic Freethinkers Hall in Sauk City

Only it’s time for what is now the Free Congregation of Sauk County to give what they refer to as Freethinkers Hall a major interior makeover.

The $125,000 project has removed the faded wallboard installed in the early 1900s, plaster has been repaired and painting is underway. There’s a mural to restore and scaffolding to install to reach the upper portions of the hall where the ceiling will get a new look. The pandemic has helped the project proceed without interruptions because meetings at the hall are being conducted via Zoom. So far, $118,000 has been raised for the project that started in September and is expected to be done by April.

“The majority of (the money raised) is from the congregation, all of whom love this building,” said Michael Whaley, a member of the congregation since 1989. “Because of its preciousness architecturally, we decided to go for the bigger bill and do it right and hope that it lasts longer than the wallboard did.”