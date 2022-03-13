Watch now: America's Black Holocaust Museum reopens and rejuvenates a Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Joshua Glover may not be as recognizable as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oprah Winfrey, Father James Groppi or Vel Phillips, all of whom left their mark on this city.

Abdul-Jabbar led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1971 NBA title, Winfrey spent a good chunk of her childhood in Milwaukee’s inner city before rocketing to international fame, and Groppi was the Roman Catholic priest who ministered to the city’s Black community and became a champion for civil rights.

Phillips was a trailblazer who became the first African American woman to graduate from the UW-Madison Law School and the first African American and woman elected to Milwaukee’s Common Council and to serve as a judge in Wisconsin. Her name now graces Madison’s Memorial High School, a statue of Phillips has been approved for the state Capitol grounds and, on Milwaukee’s north side, a street is named after her in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

And it is here, at the corner of Vel R. Phillips Avenue and West North Avenue, that the dramatic story of Glover, a slave who escaped a Missouri plantation and fled to Wisconsin, is among those being told as part of the the 500 years of African American history in the shining and impressive new space of America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

Late last month, the museum, after being closed for 14 years, reopened in a 5,000-square-foot space on the first floor of a new mixed-use building. Above are three floors of apartments. Next door is the historic Garfield school, constructed in 1887 but converted to apartments in 2018.

Across West North Avenue, there are more plans by the museum for classroom and office space, an auditorium, parking and perhaps more apartments.

“This is the rebirth of Bronzeville,” said Robert “Bert” Davis, the museum’s president and CEO. “This is our time to not necessarily reinvent, because we’ve always been here, but to reinvigorate this community. This is one of the cornerstones of Bronzeville and our growth and our success will be the community’s success.”

For six decades the Bronzville neighborhood, located between Interstate 43 and the Milwaukee River and just north of Brewers Hill, was the economic and social hub for the city’s African American community and brought a variety of cultures together to celebrate jazz, blues, the arts and food. But over the last 50 years the area has been plagued with poverty and crime. A few blocks away, the neighboring ZIP code, 53206, is the most incarcerated ZIP code in the country.

Cameron’s story

The museum is the creation of James Cameron, who was born in La Crosse. In 1930, when he was 16 and living in Marion, Indiana, with his family, he narrowly escaped being lynched after being accused, along with two other men, of raping a woman and shooting and killing a man. The rope was around Cameron’s neck, but someone in the crowd recognized Cameron and convinced his captors to release him. The other men, one 18 and the other 19, were hanged from a tree in front of thousands of people.

Cameron spent a year in jail awaiting trial, where the woman testified that she had not been raped. Cameron was also not at the scene when the man was shot, but a judge sentenced Cameron to up to 21 years in prison as an accessory before the fact. Cameron served four years before being paroled, went to college in Detroit and in 1952 moved to Milwaukee, where he worked in several factories and then as a heating and air conditioning technician.

In 1982, he mortgaged his house to publish the memoir that he began writing while in prison. A visit to the Jewish Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem sparked the idea for a museum focused on African Americans.

“I saw how truth-telling gave Jewish communities strength and hope,” Cameron wrote. “I wanted the same for our African American communities.”

In 1988, Cameron opened a small museum in a Milwaukee storefront and in 1992 acquired a spacious, free-standing building that he renovated and opened in 1994 with expanded exhibits and staff. But Cameron, the heart and soul of the museum, died in 2006, and with the country’s economic downturn of 2008, the museum was forced to close. But in 2010, work began to try to reopen the museum, which led in 2012 to an interactive website with 3,300 pages of content that attracted 5 million visitors a year from around the world.

Doors open again

That success helped provide the momentum for last month’s opening thanks to the efforts of Brad Pruitt, an award-winning filmmaker, writer and producer who began work on the museum’s reemergence more than 10 years ago after initially being invited to work on a film exploring Cameron’s life.

“He’s a filmmaker. He’s not a historian, he’s not an academician,” Davis said. “He was motivated by Dr. Cameron’s story.”

The result is a museum with seven galleries that broadly, graphically and accurately explore African people before slavery; the slave trade; how slavery shaped the past and influences economic, legal, political and social systems today; reconstruction; Jim Crow; the civil rights movement and the roadblocks that persist and the efforts of many Americans to dismantle them.

There are maps that show the migrations of African Americans from the South to the North, a real-size replica of the cramped space a slave would have spent months in the hold of a ship, and another exhibit that includes a lynching tree. There are photos of Father Groppi’s efforts, videos of Vel Phillips and displays about notable African Americans with Milwaukee ties including John Ridley, who won an Oscar for best adaptive screenplay for “12 Years a Slave” and who recently founded a 40,000-square-foot film center in Milwaukee to inspire a new generation of filmmakers.

The museum also includes two small rooms for reflection, one of which allows visitors to leave recorded video messages.

And nestled into the slave trade exhibit is the story of Glover, who in 1852 arrived in Racine after escaping his master in St. Louis. Glover obtained work at a sawmill and lived in a nearby cabin but in spring 1854 was seized at his cabin by his master, Bennami Garland, who attempted to use the Fugitive Slave Act to recover him. Glover was taken to a jail in Milwaukee but freed by a crowd using a battering ram. He was then hidden in what is now Waukesha and later taken back to Racine and then Spring Prairie near Burlington before returning to Racine to board a ship that would take him to Canada.

“The great thing about this story is that many white Wisconsinites broke him out of jail and gave him cover as they moved him throughout the state before he was finally able to escape and move to Canada,” Davis said. “This was an extraordinarily liberal state with tons of abolitionists who just did not believe in the whole notion of enslavement.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

