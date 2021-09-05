Watch now: A Wisconsin Olympic and Paralympic vibe in the Colorado Rocky Mountains

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dan Jansen’s ice skates are here, along with a seat signed by Bob Suter, Mark Johnson and the rest of the 1980 U.S. men’s Miracle on Ice hockey team.
There are details about the medals won by Prairie du Chien’s Joe Delagrave competing in wheelchair rugby and the accounts of Peter Barrett, a Madison sailor who honed his skills on Lake Mendota and went on to win gold in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.
Northern Wisconsin wrestlers Ben and John Peterson can be found, along with Waterford’s Madelynn Bernau’s exploits in shooting. There’s the story of Milwaukee track-and-field star Alvin Kraenzlein, who won four gold medals in the 1900 Paris games, and, of course, the legendary tale of Eric Heiden, the Madison treasure who won five gold medals at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum here is a $90 million gem that has plenty of Wisconsin connections in its interactive and digital displays, artifacts and archives. The 60,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility opened last summer to smaller crowds than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but pays fine tributes to athletes from around the country, and shows off innovations and the rapidly advancing technology related to the games.
But one of the things it does best is elevating the status of the Paralympics. The games are wrapping up this weekend in Tokyo with several Wisconsinites taking part, including a large contingent from UW-Whitewater’s nationally acclaimed men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams who picked up medals on Saturday.
“The fact that the Paralympics is not a backroom or small part of the museum itself is pretty exciting,” said Jeremy “Opie” Lade, who led the Warhawks’ men’s wheelchair basketball teams to six national collegiate titles in 12 years.
“It really helps with what we call the Paralympic movement in trying to increase awareness about the Paralympics, about what we do and the athletes participating. The more people that know about Paralympics and understand what it is, it really is a benefit to everyone.”
Lade, who grew up in Oconto and is now an academic adviser at UW-Whitewater, played wheelchair basketball in three Paralympic games, winning a bronze medal in 2012. Introduced to adaptive sports at a UW-Whitewater camp a few years after being in a car crash when he was 8 years old, the point guard was a two-time collegiate All-American and won gold medals at the 2007 and 2011 Parapan American Games.
At this year’s Paralympic Games, five of the 12 players on the U.S. men’s national team are former Warhawks and helped power Team USA past Japan in a thrilling 64-60 gold medal game late Saturday. They are Jake Williams, of Milwaukee; five-time Paralympian Matt Scott, of Detroit; Matt Lesperance from Coleman; Nate Hinze, of Cedar Grove; and John Boie, of Milton. Their head coach, Ron Lykins, coached the Warhawks in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while Warhawks head women’s basketball coach Christina Schwab, a native of the village of Dane and a five-time Paralympian, is an assistant coach on the team.
The U.S. led by five at halftime against the host nation but Japan rallied in the third quarter to take a slight lead before the U.S. rallied to win their second straight gold medal for the first time since 1976.
“Japan was the Cinderella story of this tournament but you couldn’t ask for a more storybook ending for us," Steve Serio, a three-time Paralympic medalist from New York told Olympics.com. "We were up against a great team, in their home country, their home stadium, and we had a performance like this."
The women’s team captured a bronze medal early Saturday with a 64-51 win over Germany as former Warhawk Lindsey Zurbrugg scored 22 points. A few hours later, her former UW-Whitewater teammate, Mariska Beijer, led the Netherlands to a 50-31 win over China in the gold medal game. Others in the games with UW-Whitewater ties were Sammy White, of Australia, and Mareike Miller, of Germany.
“It takes a whole team of people having your back, knowing that you’ve done it thousands of times by making the shots,” Zurbrugg told NBC Sports following Saturday’s game. “Our team is a family and we acted like it on the court today.”
Other Paralympic athletes from Wisconsin who took part in this year’s games include Lia Coryell, of La Crosse, who took fourth in compound archery, and Hailey Danz, of Wauwatosa, a triathlete who on Aug. 28 won a silver medal to go with the silver she earned in 2016.
And they all are represented in some way at the museum.
Inspiring model
My family was on vacation in Colorado last month and after a few days in Denver, driving to the 14,130-foot peak of Mount Evans and visiting the memorial to the victims of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, we made a pit stop in Colorado Springs on our way to a nephew’s wedding in Buena Vista. In the afternoon we traipsed around the Garden of the Gods, a series of dramatic rock formations near the base of Pikes Peak, but our morning was spent immersed in Olympic and Paralympic history, and we were blown away by what we found.
With the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison and Milwaukee Public Museum both eyeing new facilities, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offers up what could be in both museum’s futures.
Located three miles west of the 37-acre U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, the museum is one of the most accessible and interactive museums in the world. Each visitor is issued a lanyard with a credential that is used in radio frequency identification, or RFID, technology that automatically generates custom content at screens at each exhibit. Guests can focus on specific sports or opt for more general information. The credential also unlocks a personalized “digital locker” even after a visitor leaves the museum. The information can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the back or by going to a website.
“I’m extremely grateful to be a part of a delegation that proudly highlights all athletes on the same platform,” said Scott, the heralded former UW-Whitewater wheelchair basketball player. “This museum will undoubtedly inspire future Paralympians to be great and encourage the public to view Paralympic sport parallel to Olympic sport.”
Guests begin the tour of the museum at the Hall of Fame, a series of tall screens that can be searched by sport or athlete, before boarding an elevator to the top of the museum and working their way down through a series of galleries. It includes an athlete training area with interactive simulators for visitors to try their skills at track, archery, downhill skiing, skeleton and sled hockey. Another simulator lets visitors experience what it’s like to be blind and play goalie in goal ball, which uses a ball that emits sounds.
There’s also a lab that highlights technological advancements in equipment, rehabilitation and recovery methods and showcases the importance of clean sport. Galleries on both summer and winter games provide in-depth information on each Olympic and Paralympic sport, and there are large displays about torches, medals and a gallery of LeRoy Neiman paintings.
Elevating all athletes
And bring a tissue. The tour ends with the 10-minute film “To Take Part,” which highlights some of the most memorable stories and moments of Team USA athletes.
For Lade, he hopes visitors come away from the museum knowing that Paralympic athletes put in just as much effort as their Olympic counterparts. Both train for years for competitions that sometimes last only a minute, or for several days in the case of wheelchair basketball.
“And that doesn’t change whether you have a disability or don’t have a disability,” Lade said. “They’re going through similar sacrifices, a similar amount of work, and I don’t necessarily think we’re getting the same amount of coverage at this point. But we’re headed in the right direction.”
