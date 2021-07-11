Watch now: A tower like none other in Door County

“The Eagle Tower is a celebration of community and making outdoor recreation opportunities available to anyone, regardless of your ability,” said Diane Brusoe, deputy division administrator for the state Department of Natural Resources’ Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division.

But the tower is only the latest in many improvements at the park, which has 460 highly sought after campsites, a summer theater, an 18-hole golf course, a beach, bike trails and the historic Eagle Bluff Lighthouse constructed in 1868.

The Friends group has been the primary funding source for a $360,000 nature center building scheduled to open later this year. Work on an adjacent 100-seat amphitheater is scheduled to begin after Labor Day and is expected to be ready for the 2022 camping season. The Friends is also in the midst of an $80,000 fundraising campaign to help replace the playground equipment at Nicolet Beach. The project is likely to cost more than $125,000, according to Hyde.

In addition, the state has spent about $15 million in other improvements at the park over the last year. Those projects aren’t as flashy as the new tower but are essential for making a summer camping trip more comfortable and less smelly.