Watch now: A small airport with a big-time aviation museum

One of Kelch’s final restoration projects involved a Travel Air 4000 flown by Lindbergh, according to a 2005 profile of Kelch, published in Vintage Airplane shortly after his death.

“He was hooked on old biplanes from an early age before they were even old,” Weeden said. “With the success of his business he was able to start collecting vintage aircraft and he liked to concentrate on rarities, less-built ones, the unknown ones. He amassed a pretty good collection.”

After Lois passed away in 2009, a trust was created to fund the operations of a nonprofit for the creation of the museum. Weeden was hired in 2014, followed by the purchase of property and a more than five-year fundraising effort. Fundraising continues for a third phase that would construct a grand entrance and connect the museum building to another building that houses offices, a library, archive and an event space.

It also holds the collection of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame, an estimated 22,000 photographs and negatives and 10,000 books and rare magazines.

The next generation

But the museum isn’t just about celebrating the past. There are plans for movie nights, educational opportunities and a mission to attract younger people to the museum and its stories.