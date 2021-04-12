Watch now: A pandemic challenge: Hiking every state park

State parks are a great place to solo camp because “they feel safer,” she said. “There are rangers there and you’re not out in the wilderness on your own.” And Madison is a great starting point “because you’re so centrally located. There’s a ton of places within three hours that are good for a weekend.”

“If you had told me two years ago that there were so many cool places to see, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Byom said, “but I keep finding them.”

All so different

Corey Joy, of Appleton, got hooked on hiking all of Wisconsin’s state parks after visiting just five of them.

“I couldn’t believe in the five parks I had been to — how different they all were from each other,” he said.

“Every one had a different feature to look at.” Over time, “I fell in love more and more with the state of Wisconsin and the state park system.”

An early riser, Joy was happy to get up many days at 3 a.m. to witness busy nocturnal wildlife or watch the sun come up. He also packed a book for stops along the trail — such as a favorite from his youth, “My Side of the Mountain,” about a boy who tries to live in the wild.