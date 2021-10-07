Watch now: A model in Soldiers Grove for a national approach to flooding

For its first 10 years beginning in 1971, the library here was located in the floodplain. The current facility, next to the Wonder Bar, has been expanded over the years and includes a room of history that details the village’s past. Flooding is a central topic.

The library’s books include one illustrated by school children that gives their perspectives of the 2007 floods. Another, “Stories from the Flood: A Reflection of Resilience” (Driftless Writing Center), created in 2019, is a compilation of photographs and stories from flood survivors along the Kickapoo River.

Sarah DiPadova, who is just the third librarian in the village, is grateful her books, newspapers, magazines and archives are no longer in harm’s way.

“I think it would be one of those things where you’d always be worried about what you have in your library that is historical,” said DiPadova, whose husband grew up in the village. “You don’t want (your collection) to get destroyed.”

A brief history