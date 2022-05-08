Watch now: A long wait for expansion as Brandon's tiny library receives blessing

BRANDON — Of course there have been changes here over the past 109 years.

The Brandon Store, a BP station that offers up some of the basics along with slices of pizza, an ATM and islands of gas, has filled the void in the absence of a grocery store in this village of 924 people.

Farm fields that once held acres of hemp are now more likely to grow corn and soybeans. But for more than 40 years, this part of Fond du Lac County was one of the nation's largest producers of the cannabis species used to make rope.

More recently, the first year of middle school students attending classes in Rosendale instead of in Brandon is nearing completion, and it appears Dartball USA, a manufacturer of fiber dartball boards used for leagues in church basements, taverns and dance halls has closed up shop on North Center Street.

Over on South Commercial Street, a once small meat market founded in 1960 as Menke Processing has continued to grow and is now known as Brandon Meats & Sausage. The company's products can be found throughout the state, and its bacon was crowned champion at last month's Wisconsin Association of Meat Processor's contest. A steer statue stands like a sentry on the store's roof and overlooks Brandon's downtown. Processing orders are booked solid through 2023, said Ryan Redmann, co-owner of the business.

"We've always been busy with the slaughtering and processing, but since COVID it's been absolutely crazy," Redmann said last week during a break from cutting up a side of beef in the back room. "We haven't opened up (2024) yet, but I'm sure if we did within a week we'd be completely booked."

And now the Brandon Public Library is about to take its turn at transformation.

The library has evolved over the years with its collections, programing and its technology that includes not only computers but drones and a 3-D printer. Only the size of the facility has remained unchanged since the first floor of the former fire department space was remodeled in 1913 to hold books instead of a pumper truck.

But work could begin later this year on a $650,000 project to double the size of the library in this village's downtown. There will no longer be just one table for homework or research. A room for conferences and meetings will be added along with more shelving, books, lounge seating, ADA-compliant bathrooms and dedicated areas for children, teens and adults.

In short order, the 1,334-square-foot library that has the vibe of a community center will go from being one of the state's smallest to one of its more modern depositories of knowledge, at least for a community of Brandon's size. And most impressively, the entire project is being funded through private donations and the sale of brats.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so excited about it," said Christy Ross, the library's director since 2010. "It's been a long time coming, and people want to see it happen."

The internet, home streaming services and phones that serve as handheld research and entertainment portals (not always in that order) have done little to tamp down the popularity of libraries. No longer just a home for books, card catalog systems and microfiche readers, libraries are offering up classes on how to use computers and cameras, talks on gardening and history, and programs dedicated to Legos, papermaking, food, the paranormal, yoga and falconry. The list is endless.

And the diverse offerings have meant more brick and mortar for communities around the state.

Other locales

Watertown's library, constructed in 1907 thanks to a $20,000 donation from philanthropist and steel king Andrew Carnegie, has undergone multiple expansions over the years. The latest was a $10 million project completed earlier this year that created a 6,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art children's library.

Sun Prairie, one of the state's fastest-growing cities, is studying what could be a $20 million library expansion. The project, planned for 2024, would include makerspace, outdoor programming facilities, an expanded collection and display space, additional study rooms and a sensory room. The village of Belleville has opened a new 13,805-square-foot library and community center, while Baraboo is considering a $10 million expansion plan to better accommodate its 3,000 visitors each week.

Meanwhile, in the far northern Wisconsin community of Cable, the 1,004-square-foot Forest Lodge Library has been housed in a log cabin since 1925 but could soon get a $2.5 million addition.

Making do

Back in Brandon, special programming offered by the library has been held in a variety of spaces but usually not the library. Ross has utilized public parks, churches, day care centers and the board room of Village Hall. The expansion, scheduled to be finished by July 2023, will mean less travel, setup and a more centralized operation with modern amenities.

"Our look is still going to be historic," said Ross, 35, who grew up in Markesan, where her parents own a campground. "It's cute, but now it's going to be double its cuteness."

The fundraising effort included a breakfast and brat fry held over Labor Day weekend in 2021 that brought in $8,701. The sales included 194 orders of biscuits and gravy, French toast, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches in the mornings. That was followed by the sale of 273 pulled pork sandwiches, 400 hamburgers and 468 brats.

The benefactors

But it's unlikely the private fundraising effort, which has met its goal but is ongoing, would be as far along if it were not for the generosity of Harold and Grace Kurtz. Harold spent part of his childhood in the village where his father, Henry, was a minister at Emanuel Lutheran Church. The family moved from the community before Harold graduated from Platteville High School.

After graduating from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, he earned a master's degree from UW-Madison and worked for several years for the Appleton Post-Crescent. He spent the latter part of his career in health care administration in Park Ridge, Illinois, Milwaukee and St. Paul, Minnesota, before working as director of development for the University of Minnesota. Kurtz also has a journalism scholarship fund in his name at UW-Madison to help young journalists advance their education.

His formative years in Brandon, however, stuck with Kurtz, who has written several books about his time in the village.

"I want to thank you for providing me with a lot of good material for my books," Harold Kurtz told the congregation of his childhood church in 2018, according to a Facebook post from the church. "I have many good memories. It was a great place to grow up."

The Kurtzes offered up a $100,000 matching grant to kick off the library fundraiser in 2019 and, as it neared its goal, added another $100,000 to the project. The new one-story addition will be named after the Kurtzes, who fittingly are the honorary co-chairs of the library fundraising drive. Harold Kurtz's books will also have a prominent spot in the library's collection, which will be able to grow due to the expansion.

"It's an absolute blessing that we have these guardian angels," said Ross. "They've made this happen."

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

