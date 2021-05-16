Watch now: A change for Walker's in Lancaster but custom suits, a stash of 23,000 shoes and hometown service remain

Wisconsin-based Kohl’s remains viable but is fighting off activist investors who say the company needs to more rapidly evolve, while Boston Store and Sears have both gone belly up. Iowa-based Von Maur, however, is building an 85,000-square-foot store at West Towne Mall after the Boston Store building was removed.

‘Next step’

For the Schauffs, who married in 2007, have three children and operate a 500-acre farm with 200 head of beef cattle, the changing and uncertain retail landscape wasn’t a deterrent. The store’s history, connection to the community and strong sales and the need to expand Cruisin’ Kids were the key factors.

“It was the next step,” Karri Schauff said of buying Walker’s. “Nothing is not familiar. I used to do everything in here so it just seemed right.”

Walker’s was founded in 1928 by Glenn “Crow” Walker and LeRoy Seipp across the street, and in 1932 moved to a 2,200-square-foot space in the middle of the block on West Maple Street. His son, John Walker, took over the business after Glenn Walker died in 1967. John added 4,400 square feet in 1981 which led to the start of the store’s shoe’s business. Today, only the Shoe Box in Black Earth is bigger among independent shoe retailers in the state, Steve Walker said.