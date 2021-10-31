Watch now: A cadaver factory finds a home in Madison after years in La La Land

Heads and large intestines go for $175 each.

A set of eight bloody foot prints can be had for $105, while a half-eaten arm is just $80.

There are decayed dogs, sides of beef, a wide selection of bones, skulls and full skeletons, and a whole assortment of scary clowns.

None of it is real, of course, but the fake props have created a gory, successful business model for Dapper Cadaver, a company founded in Los Angeles but for the past year located in an industrial park on Madison’s South Side.

Halloween season may be at its end, but the family-owned business remains busy year-round providing realistic items for movies, television shows and plays; props for escape rooms; and products that can be used to help train first responders, forensic scientists and coroners.

“We serve multiple industries,” said Eileen Winslow, who founded the company in 2006 with her husband, BJ. “It gives us a unique product line, and part of why we do that is because in terms of working it keeps it balanced and we have something new every day. If you’re working on like large training products it’s nice to have a zombie head in there every once in a while just to keep things lighter.”