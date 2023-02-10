The Statue of Liberty is once again on Lake Mendota.

Photographer John Hart captured a time lapse of Lady Liberty, or part of her at least, being inflated.

The tradition began in 1979 as a prank, when UW-Madison alums Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon, heads of the Pail and Shovel Party, promised that if they were elected to the Wisconsin Student Association, they would bring Lady Liberty to Madison.

They won, and placed a Styrofoam head and torch on the lake.

Now an inflatable version of the statue, or part of if, is erected each year for Winter Carnival. The statue will also be out all day Saturday if people want to take pictures.