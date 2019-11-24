Lake Mendota meteor

Did you see it?

A Sunday morning tweet from NOAA's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the UW-Madison showing a meteor flashing over Lake Mendota drew a host of "oohs" and "ahhhs". 

The video is only 13 seconds long, but you likely won't be able to watch it just once.

According to NASA, millions of meteroids travel through the Earth's atmosphere on a daily basis. When one is vaporized as it enters the atmosphere, it leaves behind a trail, and that burning meteoroid -- essentially a streak of light in the sky -- is called a meteor.

