The artist Warrington Colescott came to UW-Madison for a one-year appointment in 1949 — and stayed for 37 years, helping to build one of the nation’s foremost art department printing programs and an international reputation of his own.
Colescott died at age 97 in September, in the farmhouse just east of Hollandale where he lived. He left behind works that are at once masterful, funny, dense, colorful, satirical and scholarly.
“I think it’s very hard to overestimate how important he has been to the print department here at UW-Madison in terms of his influence,” said Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art, which recently put a range of Colescott prints from its collection on display.
“There was a generation of artists working here in the ‘60s, the ‘70s, the ‘80s, who really established the print program here — and he was among the leaders — and trained a generation of artists,” Gilman said.
“It seemed to me that it’s not just important for the museum to acknowledge the passing of an important artist, but also to, by bringing out the body of work, really highlight this long, long tail on his teaching career and influence.”
The Colescott prints that have been hung on the museum’s second floor, selected by Gilman and recently retired curator of prints Andrew Stevens, span the years from 1973 through 2013.
Colescott continued working almost up until his death, said Paula McCarthy Panczenko, executive director of Tandem Press.
“His legacy was extraordinary, really. He lived a long life, and I think was just completely devoted to his career from the time he went to college until he died,” Panczenko said.
“He influenced so many students over the years, and was really one of the people who made the University of Wisconsin-Madison No. 1 in printmaking for many, many years. It was his influence, I think, that had that effect.”
Born and raised in Oakland, California, Colescott served in the military during World War II, then later completed a master of fine arts degree on the GI Bill at the University of California-Berkeley. In the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, during the tumultuous years of the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement, Colescott’s prints became bitingly satirical.
The Chazen exhibit includes prints ranging from Colescott’s “Sunday Service,” inspired by the state’s passion for the Green Bay Packers, to the harsh “William Randolph Hearst Declares War on Spain,” and selections from Colescott’s best-known work, “The History of Printmaking,” where the artist wittily re-imagined pivotal events in the development of printmaking.
“He was so knowledgeable about the history of printmaking,” Panczenko said. “You would be able to learn so much just looking at the imagery. Besides his satire, I think he was also extraordinarily amusing in much of the work. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and was able to convey that.”
“He’s one of the deans of Wisconsin art,” Stephen Fleischman, director of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, told the Wisconsin State Journal during an exhibition of Colescott’s prints based on Thomas Mann’s “Death in Venice” at MMOCA in 2015.
Colescott and his second wife, dancer Ellen Moore, had three children. His late brother, Robert Colescott, was also a well-known artist, as was Colescott’s third wife, Frances Myers, who died in 2014. The two had vast, joint studios on their Wisconsin farm property as well as a place in New Orleans, where Colescott also spent much of his time.
Colescott and Myers, who taught at UW-Madison for 25 years, were among the pioneering names in the university’s art department along with Harvey Littleton, Dean Meeker, Alfred Sessler and John Wilde.
“We were a close bunch,” Colescott recalled in a 2016 interview with the State Journal.
“It was a happy ship,” he said. “The field was full of opportunities. Invitational shows. One-man shows. Group shows — in some of the fanciest museums in the world. So here we were, a little Midwestern group, but we were invited all over. We were encouraged to work. We were encouraged to show, and we did.”