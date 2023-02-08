UW-Madison is holding its annual Winter Carnival this week, with lots of events, including winter kiting and ice golf. Partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s make it pleasant to be outside, but also can turn the Lake Mendota ice into slush.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Daniela Jaime
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today