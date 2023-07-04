Faced with what might be the worst spongy moth caterpillar outbreak in more than a decade, Madison is putting a call out for volunteers to help combat the insects and preserve trees in the city.

Spongy moth can cause tree and shrub defoliation and give humans skin rashes and other irritation, City Engineer Hannah Mohelnitzky said in a statement.

The outbreaks have been particularly bad on the city's west and near west side, Mohelnitzky said.

"The caterpillars are large right now and nearing the end of their feeding," Mohelnitzky said. "We likely will see improvement to the trees in the next few weeks."

If interested, the city will give volunteers burlap which will need to be wrapped and fastened with twine around affected oak trees on city property.

Volunteers can pick up the burlap at the city's engineering operations facility at 1600 Emil Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 8. Once the burlap is installed on the trees, volunteers will need to check on the burlap and destroy the caterpillars, then remove the burlap when the outbreak dies down.

The insects will need to be crushed and brushed into soapy water. Volunteers can refer to instructions posted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison for instructions on how to destroy the caterpillars.

Those not interested in installing the burlap can still notify the city of infestations via email at ENLand@cityofmadison.com.

20 factoids from the top movies of the '60s 20 factoids from the top movies of the '60s Marilyn Monroe turned down 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' Gregory Peck reminded 'To Kill a Mockingbird' author Harper Lee of her father Walt Disney put 'Mary Poppins' on hold for a pregnant Julie Andrews The dialogue in 'Romeo and Juliet' had to be rerecorded Mia Farrow risked a traffic accident for a scene in 'Rosemary's Baby' 'The Birds' was based on a real California bird attack 'The Parent Trap' (1961) employed clever editing over a body double 'West Side Story' made use of a ghost singer The Beatles could have been in 'The Jungle Book' 'Lawrence of Arabia' led to a real-life royal love story Lolita's heart sunglasses never showed up on screen Sean Connery reportedly 'hated' James Bond The toilet made its on-screen debut in 'Psycho' The Three Stooges' eye-poking joke was based on a real event The Beatles did not voice themselves in 'Yellow Submarine' The costumes for 'Cleopatra' were record-breakingly expensive Paul Newman did his own bike stunts as Butch Cassidy A parrot was confused as the director of 'Doctor Dolittle' Carl Sagan and Stanley Kubrick clashed while making '2001: A Space Odyssey' Disney hosted car auditions for 'The Love Bug'