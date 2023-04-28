A rare visitor was spotted in Mount Horeb late Thursday but it's unlikely it was headed for the Grumpy Troll Brewpub, Sjolinds Chocolate House or the Sunn Cafe, but maybe the Kwik Trip.

A black bear was spotted around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Eighth Street, which is just north of the roundabout near Union Cemetery.

The bear, likely a yearling, was spotted on a Ring camera and then headed off into the direction of Stewart Lake County Park, according to Mount Horeb Police, which posted a photo of the bear on its Facebook page.

"We spoke with a (Wisconsin) DNR game warden who advised this is not uncommon given the time of year," the post said. "Black bears are generally skittish and non-aggressive in nature. However, please remain vigilant when outdoors. If you encounter a bear, do not run, stay calm and do not approach the bear."

Wisconsin is home to a robust and expanding black bear population, most of which is located in the northern third of the state. In 1989 there were about 9,000 bears statewide but that number has ballooned to more than 24,000, according to the latest data from the state Department of Natural Resources.

In Dane County, bear are considered transient in nature while bear sightings for counties north and west of Dane County are considered rare. But in Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties, bear are considered common, according to a distribution map on the DNR's website.