Walk-up Dane County Farmers' Market starts Saturday at Alliant

If you go

New plan: Dane County Farmers' Market drive-thru food pickups will be Saturdays from 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. starting this Saturday. From 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., customers can walk-up and shop.

Wednesday market: Will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with no walk-up option.

Where: Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.

Online: dcfm.org