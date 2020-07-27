Walk-up Dane County Farmers' Market starts Saturday at Alliant

Starting Saturday, Dane County Farmers' Market customers can walk-up and shop "spontaneously" in addition to being able to order in advance and drive-thru as has been the model at the Alliant Energy Center since April.
With the new Saturday “pilot” walk-up market, almost twice as many vendors will take part. About 60 farmers, bakers, and cheesemakers will sell at the Center's Willow Island. In previous weeks, the drive-thru market has had about 35 vendors.
Those who want to continue to order in advance can drive-thru between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Then, from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., customers can walk-up and shop from a larger number of vendors.
In between, customers won't be allowed on Willow Island as vendors set up for the walk-up market.
"We anticipate that there'll be a bit of a reshuffling of customers, that some folks that have been doing the drive-thru may choose to walk up to get their pre-orders," said Sarah Elliott, Dane County Farmers' Market manager.
With the old model, 500 to 600 cars came through to pick up items within a three-hour time frame. Under the new plan, Elliott said she expects to easily accommodate 500 drive-thru customers in two hours.
During the walk-up period, customers can park in front of the Coliseum in a designated market parking area.
There won't be a walk-up option for the Wednesday market, which runs 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., until Nov. 4. The Saturday markets go through Nov. 7.
For the drive-thru markets, customers will still be able to order from many farmers and pay in advance through one transaction using the WhatsGood app or website.
The Farmers' Market around the Capitol Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972.
Before the market's Capitol Square permit was revoked because of COVID-19, each Saturday from mid-April through mid-November, 12,000 to 20,000 people would buy from more than 150 local farmers and small food producers.
As she's reopened the market in stages, first at Garver Feed Mill in March, then at Alliant in April, Elliott is calling the new model a "pilot."
"We'll be learning a lot and we're not really making any guarantees for how long it'll continue," she said. We're just going to have to wait and see."
The first walk-up market at Alliant will start with 60 vendors, and Elliott said she may be able to add more, depending on how well it works. It's "the next step in the progression of trying to make sure that we're meeting everyone's needs."
Elliott said vendors will remain 12 feet apart from the end of one table to the beginning of the next.
The Saturday market won't have a specific bike/pedestrian time, as it offered before. Those who order in advance and pick up on foot or by bicycle, should come, like the other walk-up customers, between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Elliott said six-foot physical distancing will be maintained among customers throughout the area. All customers and vendors will need to wear masks.
The bike/pedestrian time will still be offered during the drive-through market on Wednesdays for the last half hour.
Carrie Flyt of Flyte Family Farms in Coloma, 80 miles north of Madison, said she opted out of the walk-up Saturday market because the drive-thru market has been going so well for her.
"We wanted to just keep doing what we knew worked for this year," she said.
Flyt said she and her husband already participate in the Westside Community Market, which is a walk-up market on Saturdays in Madison.
"The WhatsGood app was working for us on Wednesdays and there seemed to be a need for that still. So that's the route we decided to go," she said.
Flyt said orders for this week are down, mainly because what they have to offer at this point in the season is similar to what other farmers are selling. "Our busy season was definitely during strawberries, but it's definitely worth our time to keep going on Wednesdays. I really like the model that's in place."
