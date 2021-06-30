Walk this way: ‘America’s Walking Club’ brings conventions back to Madison

Mass gatherings like conferences and conventions were among the first events canceled as the coronavirus took hold last spring, and tourism managers have long anticipated that they’d be among the last to return. But while corporate travel could remain below pre-pandemic levels for years, Madison is about to see its first convention since last spring’s lockdowns, thanks to a few hundred walking enthusiasts from across the country.
Madisonians might already have noticed the members of “America’s Walking Club” strolling trails and sidewalks around town. They’re here for the American Volkssport Association’s Biennial Convention, which runs Wednesday through Saturday at Monona Terrace.
Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of tourism agency Destination Madison, sees the convention is a sign that groups are “ready to return to Madison.”
“Our public health and vaccination efforts have made us one of the safest communities in the country and visitors are ready to experience all we have to offer,” Westman Chin said. Nearly 69% of the city’s population has been fully vaccinated, compared to just 46% for the U.S. as a whole.
In May, Madison also became the first city in Wisconsin to earn a gold level designation from the Walk Friendly Communities program, a label given to cities demonstrating a commitment to improving access and safety for pedestrians. Just 19 cities currently hold an equal or greater standing.
The convention’s organizers spent nearly a year weighing whether and how to hold a 2021 convention, recalibrating each month as the virus situation fluctuated, American Volkssport Association Executive Director Henry Rosales said. When the association’s board voted in March to hold the convention this June, Rosales suggested waiting until August. But now that he’s seen the country’s progress in vaccination efforts, he’s feeling confident.
“The folks that walk with us have been doing this all year, so it's nothing new to them,” Rosales said.
The association has more than 200 walking clubs across the country, which continued encouraging members to walk but reduced the size of their events and eliminated the social outings that would often accompany their walks. Plus, the group’s members tend to be older, Rosales said, noting that older Americans have gotten vaccinated at higher rates than the general population. He’s not aware of any of the group’s more than 13,000 members dying due to COVID.
Though Dane County public health authorities lifted all COVID restrictions earlier this month, Rosales said the organizers took steps to reduce the chance of spreading the virus, including spacing seats three feet apart and recommending that attendees wear masks indoors.
“We're still going to take some precautions out of respect to people there in the community, our members and the people attending,” Rosales said. “We're excited to see old friends, make new friends, and invite people out in the community to walk with us and learn more about what we do.”
Welcome the walkers
Named for the German word for “sport of the people,” the non-competitive sports association has mapped around 2,700 walking routes around the country and is hosting daily walks open to the public during the convention. On Wednesday evening, there’s a “beverage and food forage walk” featuring local restaurants and bars, and on Thursday morning, there’s a walk meeting at Monona Terrace.
Around 300 people are registered for the convention, Rosales said, and he expects around 150 more — locals and visitors — to turn out for the public walks. The walks are well-suited to a pandemic, Rosales said: Not only are they outdoors, but the clubs encourage walkers to stagger their starts across a multiple-hour window. Members can also stroll any of the group’s thousands of routes at any time by browsing local options online and downloading a “start box,” which includes directions and information about local landmarks, for a $3 fee.
David Bonewitz, chair of the association’s board, made the trip to Madison from Louisville, Tennessee, with his wife. As members of their local chapter, the East Tennessee Wanderers, they kept up their hobby through the pandemic by choosing the least busy of their local routes. Now, Bonewitz said, he’s glad to again be able to enjoy the best part of the club: his fellow members.
“We have good walks, but we have great people,” Bonewitz said.
Also visiting is Kathryn King, the association’s Southeast regional director and a fellow East Tennessee Wanderer. King got hooked on the volkssport after walking one of the association’s routes in her own town of Maryville, Tennessee, and learning things she never knew about the place where she lives. “You’re seeing the best of what the city has to offer because you’re kind of guided by a native,” King said.
She knows the virus is serious: She got COVID last year and it turned into pneumonia. But she felt comfortable making the trip, along with her husband, 78-year-old dad and a friend, because all of them are vaccinated.
Now she’s looking forward to getting an insider look at Madison by walking routes designed by members of Madison’s local club. It’s her first visit to the Dairy State, and she’s already explored Oconomowoc at sunset and taken a Packers-centric tour of Green Bay.
“So far, we’ve loved every minute of Wisconsin,” King said.
