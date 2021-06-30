Walk this way: ‘America’s Walking Club’ brings conventions back to Madison

Also visiting is Kathryn King, the association’s Southeast regional director and a fellow East Tennessee Wanderer. King got hooked on the volkssport after walking one of the association’s routes in her own town of Maryville, Tennessee, and learning things she never knew about the place where she lives. “You’re seeing the best of what the city has to offer because you’re kind of guided by a native,” King said.

She knows the virus is serious: She got COVID last year and it turned into pneumonia. But she felt comfortable making the trip, along with her husband, 78-year-old dad and a friend, because all of them are vaccinated.

Now she’s looking forward to getting an insider look at Madison by walking routes designed by members of Madison’s local club. It’s her first visit to the Dairy State, and she’s already explored Oconomowoc at sunset and taken a Packers-centric tour of Green Bay.

“So far, we’ve loved every minute of Wisconsin,” King said.

