Waiting to Exhale Events helps women break the ice and breathe

Two years ago, Latonya Jackson was in a dark place. The Madison-native was in her early 20s, with a stable job, two kids and a loving partner. But that didn’t keep her from falling into a months-long “slump.”
She made it through that time thanks to a lot of prayers and a supportive family. That, she said, makes her one of the lucky ones. “A lot of times, Black women don't have that,” Jackson said, explaining that in communities of color, it can be taboo to talk about mental health challenges.
“I felt like it was just me, that no one else had gone through it,” Jackson recalled. Had she known someone else who’d gone through a similar struggle, she thinks she could have found relief sooner.
It was then that Jackson set a goal: Create a company that would help other women talk about difficult topics and get the care they need. She’d call it Waiting to Exhale Events, a reference to a popular film as well as the way women look forward to the opportunity to catch up with their trusted friends and let go of stress. She hoped to help women get through hard times without forgetting what they went through — and what caused it.
“Sometimes people go through a journey and they release it — they completely don't even think about it anymore,” Jackson said. “But I think it helps to remember, (so) you’ll remember, ‘I don't want to feel like that anymore.’”
Now, after two years of preparation, Jackson has launched the company and hosted her first events with the help of the same people who helped her get through the struggle that inspired her.
Jackson's fiancé Kartel Flynn helps manage the finances. Her brother Denvy Jackson assists with marketing. Her mom Tonya Hatch and mother-in-law Necole Alexander offer ideas, and served as panelists at an Oct. 2 brunch at Goodman Community Center, the first iteration of Jackson’s event vision. Twenty-four guests attended the ticketed event, which featured two panel discussions, brunch, guided meditation, and activities designed to get attendees talking.
In one icebreaker activity, attendees were asked to talk about how they were feeling. One woman said she felt empty inside. “Everybody came up to her and they hugged her and they spoke to her,” Jackson said. By the time the event wrapped up at 3 p.m., that same woman said she felt loved and cared for.
“She felt so embraced ... it was a transition for her,” Jackson said.
For Jackson, meanwhile, it was proof that women need the sort of spaces she’s creating, spaces where they can be vulnerable and honest about their emotions. “There are so many women who are silent. We would never have thought that she felt like that,” Jackson said.
“Sometimes you just want to scream, sometimes you just want to talk, but either way, you're surrounded by women who can understand you. You're surrounded by people who are not going to judge you ... people who are going to embrace and uplift you no matter what it is you're feeling that day,” Jackson said.
While Jackson plans to focus on sit-down events like panel discussions, seminars and workshops for entrepreneurs, she’s not limiting herself to them. In September, she hosted a back-to-school picnic where, with help from individual donations and business sponsorships, Jackson gave away notebooks, calculators and more than 150 backpacks to area families.
“In order for us to help our women, we have to help our families. We have to help our career women. We have to help our parents, because women are so many different things,” Jackson said.
Jackson, who still works her day job on the implementation team at CUNA Mutual Group, is already planning for her next event. Scheduled for March 12 and geared toward both men and women, it will be designed to teach men how to help the women in their lives love and care for themselves. She’s already secured singer-songwriter Savannah Christina to speak.
“For every event, I want there to be some type of breakthrough, whether that's a happy breakthrough and emotional breakthrough ... so you're never leaving the room with nothing,” Jackson said.
“My vision is grand, and I know that it's going to help so many women in so many different aspects. I’m ready to take on that responsibility.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Being true to myself and open to growth. Those are the two values that I want to remember in my journey. And there's always room for elevation: When you think you know it all, there's another step to learn.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Women do so many things in our community. So we can let women know that it's OK to not be OK. And it's OK to feel emotion (about) not being your version of a perfect mom or a perfect parent or a perfect someone. With these events, we want to uplift women so that they know that they're phenomenal, even when they're not feeling OK.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Believe in your vision, and don't force it. It's OK to wait. There’s no better moment than the moment that you said, “I did it.” And when you do, you want to have everything that you envisioned right there in front of your face. So be OK with taking your time, knowing that your pace is your pace. No matter where you're looking around and who you're seeing, just remember yourself and what you need to do to get that vision out there.
Are you hiring?
We are. I’m looking for an assistant. I have a couple of people I’m considering. After doing the first event and the second event, I realized, yes, it's time for an assistant.
