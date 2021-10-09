Waiting to Exhale Events helps women break the ice and breathe

For Jackson, meanwhile, it was proof that women need the sort of spaces she’s creating, spaces where they can be vulnerable and honest about their emotions. “There are so many women who are silent. We would never have thought that she felt like that,” Jackson said.

“Sometimes you just want to scream, sometimes you just want to talk, but either way, you're surrounded by women who can understand you. You're surrounded by people who are not going to judge you ... people who are going to embrace and uplift you no matter what it is you're feeling that day,” Jackson said.

While Jackson plans to focus on sit-down events like panel discussions, seminars and workshops for entrepreneurs, she’s not limiting herself to them. In September, she hosted a back-to-school picnic where, with help from individual donations and business sponsorships, Jackson gave away notebooks, calculators and more than 150 backpacks to area families.

“In order for us to help our women, we have to help our families. We have to help our career women. We have to help our parents, because women are so many different things,” Jackson said.