Voting absentee in Madison? Here's when and where to return your ballot

In-person absentee voting in the Aug. 9 primary for Madison residents begins Tuesday at several locations throughout the city.

But those who have requested a absentee ballot via mail and wish to return it in person must do so at one of several in-person absentee voting locations, not the city clerk's office. Ballot drop boxes have also been discontinued after the state Supreme Court ruled they don't comply with state law.

Absentee ballots, which come with a postage-paid envelope, can also be returned by mail. In order to arrive by Election Day, the clerk's office recommends mailing ballots back at least a week before the election.

"We have more in-person absentee voting sites than we have in the past because we know that some of our voters are concerned about mail delays, and we are trying to minimize lines as a COVID safety precaution," City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.

To return a ballot in person, voters will need to bring an acceptable form of photo identification, as well as proof of residence if they are a first-time voter or need to update their registration because of a move or name change. Residents who have moved since the last time they voted are able to register at any city voting location, but they must have moved to their address before July 12.

Acceptable proof of residence examples, which can also be found on the city clerk's website, can include a utility bill issued within the last 90 days; a bank, credit union, credit card or mortgage statement; a current Wisconsin driver's license or identification card; a paycheck; or any government-issued document, among others.

