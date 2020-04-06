Voters reporting delays in receiving absentee ballots

The day before a controversial spring election amid a global health pandemic, some Dane County voters are saying they haven't received absentee ballots they requested two or three weeks ago.
With the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot now passed as of Friday, and in-person voting not available the day before the election, voters still waiting on their ballots face a choice: Either risk their health and go to the polls Tuesday or hope their ballots haven't been lost and that they will arrive at their homes in time to fill them out and submit them before the extended April 13 deadline.
It's not clear how widespread the problem of missing ballots is. Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said her office has been getting calls from voters who say they haven't received their ballots, and WISC-TV reported Friday that the Sun Prairie clerk has been getting similar calls.
Town of Middleton resident Carol Tolejano said that after she didn't receive her ballot after about two weeks of waiting, she called the town clerk's office, which said it had received calls from "tons of people" in the same boat.
"They basically said they put it in the mail and it has to go all the way to Milwaukee and all the way back," she said.
The U.S Postal Service in 2015 closed its Madison processing center, meaning mail sent and received locally that used to remain in Dane County now has to go to the Milwaukee processing center. The move was part of a larger Postal Service consolidation aimed at saving money.
Even with the change, the Postal Service estimated that it would take only 2.25 days, on average, for first-class mail to reach its destination.
A Postal Service spokesman said Monday he was looking into the ballot delay.
This story will be updated.
