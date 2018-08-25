Try 1 month for 99¢
Lending a hand
Connor Green, 7, helps fill a sandbag held by his mother, Tanya, as residents of Monona prepare sandbags, destined for neighbors' flood-threatened properties, at a sand station along Healy Lane on Friday.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

As lake water levels continue to rise and threaten homes on the isthmus, Madison officials are asking for more volunteers to aid with sandbags.

City staff, members of the National Guard and community volunteers have been working to fill and help transport sandbags for area residents and businesses to use to prevent water from seeping through windows and doorways, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said. 

The city has set up an email list for potential volunteers to sign up, which can be found at go.madison.com/floodvolunteer. When opportunities arise, volunteers will be called or emailed, Schuster said. 

People looking to volunteer with other flood relief efforts can sign up with the American Red Cross or donate money or goods to Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul, Schuster said.

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

