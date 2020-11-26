Volunteers help to feed seniors in need on Thanksgiving

“On Thursday, we would show up at about 8:30 a.m., put the turkey on, the dressing on, get all our plates together with the help of about 30 to 40 volunteers -- we didn’t have to do any of that this year,” Smith said. “We miss the interaction with the volunteers that we had but, you know, COVID is teaching you a lot of ways to do things efficiently.”

Door Creek Church and NewBridge Madison -- which have worked together for the past few years to organize dinners -- partnered with LJ’s Sports Tavern and Grill to prepare the meals, which provided the Smiths and Jim Krueger, executive director of NewBridge, with the time needed to organize delivery itinerary for the drivers as they prepared to drop off contact-less meals to high-risk community members.

The crew at LJ’s , which included owner Johnny Kavanaugh and members of his family, prepared 400 meals for seniors and put them in to-go bags on tables in the restaurant’s dining area for volunteers to pick up and load into waiting vehicles outside.

“When a car pulls up, we check off who they are, how many meals they’re getting,” Krueger said. “They have a list of the people they’re delivering to … and so they take the meals to the senior’s home and leave them at the door.” The drivers then call the senior to let them know their meal has been delivered.