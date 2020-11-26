Volunteers help to feed seniors in need on Thanksgiving

Volunteers wearing masks and laden with plastic to-go bags filled with turkey, stuffing and all of the other Thanksgiving staples lined North Paterson Street as they waited for vehicles to pull up to the curb.
They greeted the masked drivers, their volunteer counterparts, and loaded bags upon bags of food into the vehicles before the drivers took off on their predetermined delivery routes to deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need.
But the seniors on the receiving end of the deliveries aren’t the only ones benefiting from the Thanksgiving meal drive.
“I wanted to help give on this day,” Ebonie Brooks, a case manager at NewBridge Madison and event volunteer, said after loading a number of full bags into a vehicle. “Just giving back my time to help feed them and get the meals out, it really warms my day.”
The Thanksgiving meal drive is more than two decades old, launched by Pastor David Smith of Door Creek Church and Tracy Smith, his wife, in partnership with the South Madison Neighborhood Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, but the method of preparing, organizing and delivering the dinners is new to this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In previous years, Smith, his family and members of Door Creek Church began meal preparation on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
“On Thursday, we would show up at about 8:30 a.m., put the turkey on, the dressing on, get all our plates together with the help of about 30 to 40 volunteers -- we didn’t have to do any of that this year,” Smith said. “We miss the interaction with the volunteers that we had but, you know, COVID is teaching you a lot of ways to do things efficiently.”
Door Creek Church and NewBridge Madison -- which have worked together for the past few years to organize dinners -- partnered with LJ’s Sports Tavern and Grill to prepare the meals, which provided the Smiths and Jim Krueger, executive director of NewBridge, with the time needed to organize delivery itinerary for the drivers as they prepared to drop off contact-less meals to high-risk community members.
The crew at LJ’s , which included owner Johnny Kavanaugh and members of his family, prepared 400 meals for seniors and put them in to-go bags on tables in the restaurant’s dining area for volunteers to pick up and load into waiting vehicles outside.
“When a car pulls up, we check off who they are, how many meals they’re getting,” Krueger said. “They have a list of the people they’re delivering to … and so they take the meals to the senior’s home and leave them at the door.” The drivers then call the senior to let them know their meal has been delivered.
This year, 65 volunteers helped to prepare, package, carry and deliver the food to Madison-area seniors who are food insecure or homebound in an effort to lift their spirits during the pandemic holiday.
Tracy Smith held a stack of papers in one hand and a Sharpie in the other as she stood outside of LJ’s . She checked off cars and provided addresses, an integral part of the new meal delivery system, to drivers after they pulled up as they waited for the bags of food to be loaded into their vehicle.
Her son, who helped with the meal drive throughout his childhood, pulled up and waited for 10 hot and two cold meals to be loaded into the car.
“We used to prepare the meals and serve the meals, sometimes we would have in-person meals over the years, so they (our children) would help with preparing serving, every Thanksgiving, that was our family thing,” she said.
