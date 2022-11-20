Volunteering for Empty Stocking Club gives sense of purpose to Our Redeemer students

It takes many people working together to make the Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot run smoothly. The two-day event taking place Dec. 14-15 relies on dozens of volunteers to distribute toys and books to Dane County families.

For more than 15 years, students and staff from Our Redeemer Lutheran School have been volunteering their time at the Toy Depot as part of the school’s service opportunities.

Randy Peck has been principal at Our Redeemer for about 10 years. Opportunities like this are woven into the curriculum at the school.

“God’s love is really central to our teaching and to every element of the classroom, so giving the kids an example of how, in a very real way, they can go out into the community and even for a small moment of time, let their light shine by putting someone else’s needs before their very own,” Peck said.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, the Empty Stocking Club started in 1918 and makes sure each child gets a toy and a book for Christmas.

Volunteering with the Empty Stocking Club is one of the things they do year after year because the students love doing it and they look forward to it.

Peck has continued the tradition of taking fifth- through eighth-grade students to the event to serve and help families choose toys for their kids. Fifth- and sixth-graders serve as runners, finding the toys that have been selected by families. The seventh- and eighth-graders volunteer as shoppers and are partnered with families to take them around the different areas to choose books and toys for their children.

For the older students, it’s a chance for them to practice and develop their leadership skills as they lead families through toy selection. Peck said it’s a neat thing to see.

“Some kids you might see in a classroom setting, who are more shy and reserved, kind of thrive when they get a little more responsibility, a little more opportunity to group up and interact with families and adults,” Peck said. “They’re trying to be helpful and make (the families') Christmastime a little bit more enjoyable.”

Volunteering with the students at the Toy Depot over the years has been a blessing, Peck added. He sees this as a tangible way for students to get experience and the opportunity to be helpful and engage with their community. It’s the same for the adults serving alongside them.

“It’s not uncommon for me and some of the other teachers and chaperones to be there with the kids, hustling and grabbing toys and running things back and forth,” said Peck. “It makes them see you at work, too, and see that it’s something we’re all doing. They definitely get more out of it when everybody is involved and enjoying and looking forward to it.”

Peck and the Our Redeemer volunteers will work the morning shift on the first day of the event this year.

