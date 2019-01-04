Visitation and memorial services are planned Saturday and Sunday for Lake Mills Fire Department Captain Christopher Truman, who was killed New Year's Eve night while helping a motorist on Madison's Beltline.
Lake Mills Fire Department public information officer Daniel Drescher said the public is invited to the visitation and services, all taking place at Lake Mills High School.
The first visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with an emergency services fly-by salute over the school at 5 p.m.
Sunday's visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the memorial service taking place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lake Mills High School is at 615 Catlin Drive on the city's South Side.
Truman, 46, had stopped to help a motorist who crashed on the Beltline during a snowstorm. He was struck by a car while outside of his own car. He died at a local hospital.
Samuel Cremers, the driver of the car who hit Truman, was arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by drunken driving.