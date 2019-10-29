Visions Nightclub has agreed to a 90-day suspension of its liquor license and to remain closed during that time, beginning at 5 p.m. Jan. 1.
The club reached the agreement with the city's attorneys Tuesday morning before an evening hearing by a subcommittee of Madison's Alcohol License Review Committee. The settlement now goes before the ALRC, then to the City Council for approval.
Along with the suspension, the city's only strip club also agreed to a list of other conditions, including having a:
- Weapons screening policy for customers and employees.
- Policy for bag inspection for all customers and employees, specifically geared to searching for firearms and alcohol.
- Ejection policy establishing grounds for removal of customers.
- Security plan including steps for employees to follow during specific situations, such as a shooting, fire or robbery.
- Employee policy for when to call the police.
Before approving the agreement, subcommittee members added a requirement for Visions to post all of the conditions in the establishment.
Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said she wouldn't say both parties are "happy" with the agreement but more relieved to have come to an agreement.
Zilavy filed a 56-page complaint in August to revoke the club's liquor and 21+ entertainment licenses after growing concerns about disturbances, fights, weapons violations and injuries, including a shooting and stabbing that left five people injured last December. The complaint alleged Visions violated several city ordinances and maintains a "disorderly or riotous, indecent, or improper house."
At a Sept. 24 hearing, the subcommittee voted to throw out allegations against the nightclub more than two years old.
"Given the circumstances of having to file the amended complaint and losing 46 counts in the complaint, I think it's a decent settlement for the city," she said.
Zilavy said she believes the conditions will help to address some of the problems that have been associated with the nightclub.
Jeff Scott Olson, attorney for the nightclub, said when both parties met to discuss the complaint, it became "pretty clear" that the city's concerns could be addressed.
Olson said the settlement is "reasonable."
The 90-day closure won't be too much of an inconvenience to the nightclub, Olson said, because it is going through a transfer of ownership to the Silk Group, which owns nightclubs in Middleton and Milwaukee.
"The 90-day suspension, while never a comfortable thing for a business, would coincide with a period of closure for remodeling anyway," Olson said.
The transfer of ownership is not scheduled yet, but Olson said it can't be done by Jan. 1 because it still has to be scheduled for approval by the ALRC and City Council.