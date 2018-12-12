A Madison City Council member said he'll "make every effort" to get the liquor license revoked of a strip club on the city's East Side, following the shooting of four people in the club early Sunday morning.
Ald. David Ahrens, 15th District, said Visions Night Club, 3554 E. Washington Ave., is a "blight on the neighborhood and a hub of prostitution, drug selling, binge drinking and violence."
The night club is in Ahrens' aldermanic district. He has served on the City Council since 2013, and is not running for re-election.
Ahrens said there have been a dozen police calls made in 2018 to respond to Visions for disturbances and battery and another half-dozen reports of vehicles being broken into or stolen from the night club parking lot.
Madison Police Department records show more than 50 911 calls from the Visions address in 2018, many for parking complaints or checking on people, but 17 were for more serious problems, including six for disturbances, two for battery, three for stolen autos, two for theft from autos, two for damage to property and one for theft.
The most recent incident was the most serious, with four people shot and the alleged shooter getting stabbed early Sunday morning.
Cole Foster, 35, Madison, has tentatively been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly firing a gun inside the night club during a large fight.
Police said on Wednesday the investigation is far from over.
For Ahrens, enough is enough.
"Unlike a neighborhood tavern, (Visions) has absolutely no social benefit," he said. "It degrades both the women who work there and the patrons.
"Visions is an anachronism that exists due to a deal made decades ago to move it out of Downtown, but without any regard to the toll that it would take on the neighborhood where it was relocated."
The scene outside at closing time is one of people stumbling around, drunk and sick, looking for their cars, Ahrens said.
And, it's not new.
Police records show more than 50 calls from Visions in 2017, including two shooting incidents in May 2017, with one man injured in a May 24, 2017, shooting near the night club's parking lot.
The late night problems are a reason the Kwik Trip convenience store at 3546 E. Washington Ave., across Schmedeman Avenue directly to the west of Visions, is closing at night instead of being open 24 hours a day.
Up until Christmas, Kwik Trip will close at 10 p.m., then will close at midnight after that.
Kwik Trip public relations director John McHugh told WISC-TV the store is closing early for worker safety.
"There's been a pattern of violence in that area," McHugh said. "Our co-workers' safety comes first in a situation like this."
Attempts to contact the owners of Visions have been unsuccessful.
Ahrens said Visions' liquor license should have been flagged during the last review period because of the ongoing problems.
"I will make every effort in the four months remaining in my term to have Visions' liquor license revoked," he said.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, a long-time member of the Alcohol License Review Committee, said in an interview Visions' liquor license has not been questioned in recent years.
However, if Police Chief Mike Koval deemed the night club to have eminent concerns, he could shut it down.
"The City Council granted the authority to the police chief to implement a security plan which could be implemented immediately," Verveer said. "It's seldom used, but it could range from restricting hours of operation to having the business getting a third-party security firm."
Verveer said he didn't know what Koval might be considering, but he said the city attorney's office and police officials have been talking about Visions in recent days.
If Koval didn't use the chief security plan, the more common procedure is for the city attorney's office to come before the ALRC to ask for a suspension or revocation of the liquor license of an establishment.
"The establishment could contest it and there would be a hearing, so it takes a lot longer, unless the establishment agrees to close," Verveer said.
Another option would be for police and city officials to just hold back taking any action and see how the night club does in the months preceding the renewal of liquor licenses in June.
The ALRC has separated out liquor licenses for establishments that have had trouble, most recently the half-dozen bars in the 600 block of University Avenue this year, when the ALRC put certain restrictions on the bars.
The next scheduled meeting of the Alcohol License Review Committee is Wednesday, Dec. 19. No agenda has been posted yet.
Under current city zoning ordinances, Visions couldn't be located where it is now if anyone had plans to put up an adult entertainment business at that location.
"It's grandfathered in as an existing non-conforming use," Verveer said. "Adult entertainment is not allowed in that area now."