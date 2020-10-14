Virtual career fair starts Wednesday

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Wisconsin State Journal and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, will be hosting a nationwide virtual career fair starting Wednesday and running through Oct. 25.

More than 330 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are more than 30 businesses from Wisconsin taking part in the event, including Kwik Trip, American Girl, UBS, FedEx, Journey Mental Health Center and the Wisconsin Job Corp.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it’s essential that we empower our area’s employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of South Central Wisconsin,” State Journal Publisher Chris White said. “With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with our region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.