Virtual career fair runs through March 7

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Wisconsin State Journal and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through March 7.

More than 400 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Twenty-four businesses from Wisconsin taking part in the event, including UW Health, Kwik Trip, Journey Mental Health, Teel Plastics, Nord Gear and many more.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of south-central Wisconsin," State Journal Publisher Chris White said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”